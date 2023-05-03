The U.S. Army on Wednesday released more information about three soldiers who died following the fatal crash of two AH-64 Apache helicopters 50 miles east of Healy last Thursday.
A fourth soldier who was injured in the crash was released from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital following treatment of his injuries.
The three soldiers who died had several commendations and awards, according to the Army.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 38, joined the Army in January 2005 and graduated from warrant officer candidate school in March 2012. Prior to earning his commission, he served seven years as an enlisted soldier.
Eramo's current tour in Alaska, which started last June, wasn't his first. He was stationed at Fort Wainwright from 2016 to 2018 and at Fort Richardson near Anchorage from 2005 to 2010. He earned nine Army Commendation Medals, six Army Achievement Medals, Valorous Unit Award, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Warrant Officer Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, enlisted in January 2017 and served two years as an enlisted soldier before earning his warrant officer commission in 2020.
Wayment reported to Fort Wainwright for duty in July 2022. His awards and decorations include five awards of the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 2018 and earned his warrant officer status in 2021 after completing the warrant officer aviation training program. He reported to Alaska in 2021. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and both the Parachute and Air Assault badges.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered flags to fly at half-mast following the crash, and the incident garnered overwhelming community response.
“The outpouring of support that we received from everywhere in the borough was truly astonishing,” Col. Nate Surrey, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Alaska at Fort Wainwright, said during a recent school board meeting. “We are a resilient community and will pull through.”
Fort Wainwright's 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment will hold a private ceremony Thursday night on Fort Wainwright for soldiers and family members.
The helicopters were returning to Fort Wainwright following a training mission in the Donnelly Training area when they collided in-flight 50 miles east of Healy. The crash was first reported around 1:39 p.m., and emergency responders from the 1-25 were dispatched from Fort Wainwright and the Alaska National Guard.
An investigation team was dispatched from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama.
According to the Army, the team was transported to the crash site Monday but has no timeline on when the investigation will be complete. The aircrafts' black boxes and other items were recovered Monday and sent to Fort Wainwright. The U.S. Army does not release any information to the public concerning mishap causes, analysis or internal recommendations due to limitations set forth by Department of Defense instructions and Army regulations.
The Army provided additional details, noting the helicopters were flying about 6,000 feet above sea level during clear weather when the collision occurred.
The Army received the report after a call was made over the Universal Guard Frequency and picked up by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded helicopters in the region following the crash, and Army Chief of Staff James McConville ordered all personnel participating in non-critical airborne missions complete training beforehand.
Active-duty soldiers are undergoing the training this week. Reserve units and Alaska National Guard have until May 31 to complete similar training.
The training comes as the result of both Thursday's crash and a March incident in Kentucky that left nine soldiers dead after Army Black Hawk medical helicopters crashed during a routine nighttime training exercise.
“The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel,” McConville said of the decision to ground flight units for training.