U.S. Army combat medics took to the field Friday to recover two wounded people in battle-like conditions. The medics applied battlefield emergency treatment before moving them to a more stable condition to administer further treatment.
At a close distance, a group of civilian medical providers observed the tactics and situation, taking notes as the combat medics took quick vitals, applied bandages to chest wounds and shouted across the field to one another about the wounded’s conditions.
The scenario was part of a training demonstration that allowed Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to witness some of the techniques and situations Army combat medics train for at the Fort Wainwright’s Medical Simulation Training Center (or MSTC).
Jonathan Choto-Helming, MSTC’s site director, said FMH was hosting a trauma care conference and requested a combat medical demonstration for civilian hospital personnel.
“We had some combat medics run through scenarios from point of injury to Role One care just to show the civilian side what Army combat medicine looks like,” Choto-Helming said.
Choto-Helming spent 12 years as a combat medic before coming to Fort Wainwright as the MSTC site manager, first as a soldier then as a civilian.
“I’ve seen good training save lives down range, and seen bad training kill people,” Choto-Helming said. “My goal is to train every combat medic that comes through my door in the best possible way so they can be prepared for combat medicine.”
Mel Whitlock, a MSTC contractor operator instructor, noted that military medical practice used to follow civilian practice.
“That is no longer the case, we have done a 180-degree turn and military medicine is driving civilian medicine,” Whitlock told the small cohort of doctors and medical personnel. “That’s especially the case with trauma and pre-hospital and surgery care.”
Trauma combat casualty care, or TC3, is an accepted battlefield prehospital standard of care, and takes a different focus on trauma care than civilian practice. Because massive hemorrhaging was identified as 91% of battlefield-related deaths, the practice focuses on treatment of massive hemorrhage, airway, respiration, circulation, and hypothermia.
The combat medics at Fort Wainwright ran through injuries happening, care under fire and threat to tactical treatment in relatively safe situations to Role One Aide Stations, which may have some medics, a physicians assistant and perhaps a doctor.
Equipment standard to a civilian medical facility such as ultrasounds or monitors aren’t available most of the time.
“We’ve got to make all the same decisions without the tools and it can be difficult,” Whitlock said. “We do with what we’ve got.”
MSTC was set up as an advanced medic training facility set up in mid-2000s. Choto-Helming said the center created from the need seen in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
During a MSTC training event, soldiers perform tasks on training devices within a high-stress, simulated combat environment. A MSTC “provides realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical .. and hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques,” according to the Army.
Fort Wainwright is one 23 sites globally devoted to such training.
“You could see the rate of battlefield deaths decline a great deal during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and a lot of that is due to an emphasis of emphasis on trauma combat casualty care,” Choto-Helming said. “We don’t just train combat medics, we also train combat life-savers. Across the board there has been big improvements.”
MSTC training operations use anatomically correct mannequins or dummies with modular parts that can simulate various types of injuries and conditions.
Blood transfusions are also part of the training regime, which use soldiers. Whitlock told medical personnel that medics give a unit of blood to later be transfused back into as part of the transfusion training.
“This is one of the things we do for real training,” Whitlock said.
During immediate care for battlefield injuries, it was noted if someone who suffers major trauma, such as amputation or penetrating torso injuries, “they automatically get unit of, no matter what.”
Once in a stabilized condition, medics begin using vital signs and patient status to determine further blood transfusions.
Combat medic specialists deal with life-threatening traumatic injuries from head and neck injuries, hemorrhaging chest wounds and limb injuries with minimal supplies in often hostile environments.
“Most civilian practitioners aren’t on point-of-injury, they are in the emergency department or in the hospital, unless they are EMS responding to motor vehicle crashes,” Choto-Helming said. “They also don’t deal with the kind of poly-trauma the Army deals with from explosions, multiple gunshot wounds and things of that nature.”
Choto-Helming noted whole treatment process “is different in the civilian mindset.
“We focus on massive hemorrhage first, securing the airway, checking for chest wounds and getting IV access for blood products,” Choto-Helming said. “In the civilian world, they would do a lot of other protocols before they do that ... their mindset isn’t focused on life saving as far as the three leading causes of death in the battlefield.”
Combat medics specialists receive 16 weeks of training, including four weeks of EMT training and 12 weeks of battlefield medical trauma. Military medics receive training at For Sam Houston in Texas.
“They are nationally-registered EMTs, but they are more paramedic-skilled level,” Choto-Helming said. “They can push blood, medicine and IV fluids ... while they don’t have the amount of training in the civilian disciplines, the military training they get at Fort Sam is more than equivalent.”
He’s seen combat medics, he said, put in test tubes, conduct tracheostomy “and a lot of things people on the civilian side with paramedic certification couldn’t do.”
“The Army provides a great amount of leeway in the amount of practice as far as combat medicine,” Choto-Helming said.
Army Staff Sgt. Caleb Cousins, a combat medical specialist, said the 12 extra weeks of training are the most beneficial.
“The EMT training we receive in the first four weeks … is just really the baseline,” Cousins said. “We learn a lot in a very short amount of time, so while we retain it, the next portion is our combat focused and that’s what our bread and butter is.”
Cousins, who manages other medics, said he has to keep their needs in mind: cleanliness, supplies, sickness and trauma care and casualties.
Training at Fort Wainwright MSTC, he added, has been beneficial.
“We get some of the best medical training available at the MSTC,” Cousins said. “A lot of our jobs as medics is just the basics, so we’re going back to the basics because they are routinely missed. Going back, re-studying wound packing, tourniquet placement and airways we perfect. Just like all skills, if you don’t practice, they deteriorate.”
He noted the U.S. military has made advances in trauma response and care in the past 20 years with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I think that’s filtering down into the civilian world because now they have civilian courses, whereas 20 years ago you would never see that,” Choto-Helming said.
One overlap he’s seen includes using tranexamic acid (or TXA), a compound that slows the breakdown of blood clots “and help prevent bleeding out.”
“With any amputation or major blood loss, you’re going to push TXA, and that’s on the civilian side,” Choto-Helming said.
Choto-Helming said civilians operators hopefully take a lot of concepts about how to handle multi-injury traumas.
“They are learning how to react quicker to those situations because they don’t react to those types of things,” Choto-Helming said.