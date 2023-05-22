U.S. Army combat medics took to the field Friday to recover two wounded people in battle-like conditions. The medics applied battlefield emergency treatment before moving them to a more stable condition to administer further treatment.

At a close distance, a group of civilian medical providers observed the tactics and situation, taking notes as the combat medics took quick vitals, applied bandages to chest wounds and shouted across the field to one another about the wounded’s conditions.

