On an unusually clear Wednesday in late April, two CH-47F chinook helicopters ascended upon the Alaska Range to deliver potentially lifesaving supplies to Denali base camp — continuing a decades-old partnership between the U.S. Army and National Park Service.
The 12-person unit, known as the Sugar Bears, annually delivers essential supplies to the 7,200 foot camp on Denali, before the three-month climbing season officially begins in early May. The scenic flight over the 44-mile long Kahiltna Glacier took just under an hour to complete.
“We’re taking some cargo, medical equipment and tentage and things like that for the Park Service to Denali base camp,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Francois Collard, the helicopter pilot who coordinated the Army’s base camp mission this year. “We couldn’t ask for any better conditions.”
In the coming days before climbers arrive on North America’s tallest peak, the National Park Service will transport some of the essential supplies and gear to Denali’s upper camp, located at 14,000 feet.
“We use our high altitude helicopters to bring it up in small loads from here to the 14 camp,” said Joe Reichert, a Denali National Park ranger who added that some of the supplies will remain at the 7,200 foot camp.
The longtime partnership — which is mutually beneficial for both agencies — allows the National Park Service to transport equipment to the remote camps in an efficient and cost effective way, and provides the Army with a unique high altitude training opportunity.
“Helicopters at sea level perform extremely well, but when it comes to high altitude we have some more limitations that we have to deal with,” said Collard. “This is a good opportunity for us to train at different levels with different altitudes…to really fine tune our skills and performance planning for those helicopters.”
The Sugar Bears, from the B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, are based out of Fort Wainwright and spent the week training in the Alaska Range out of Talkeetna. The unit is also standby during the climbing season to aid the National Park Service in rescue operations if necessary.
“If they need our assistance and the assets they have are not sufficient for support, they will call us on that as well,” Collard added. “We help remove all those supplies as well at the end of the climbing season.”
This year, approximately 1,200 climbers are registered to summit Denali, with the majority of mountaineers planning to take the popular West Buttress route. Only about 50 percent of climbers successfully reach the summit each year.
“In late May, early June, you’ll have 50 to 100 people going in and out of here everyday,” said Reichert. “It’s looking like it’s going to be 2019 levels, it’s looking real similar to pre-covid.”
Soldiers of the B Company, 1st Battalion, High Altitude Rescue Team, have assisted in several Denali rescues over the years — including one at 19,600 feet and a rescue hoist at 18,200 feet, according to John Pennell, Media Relations Chief with the U.S. Army Alaska.