The whistling sound of beating wings moves through the forest as a common goldeneye duck lands in a nest box mounted to the side of a tree near the Moose Creek Dam in North Pole, Alaska. Focused on laying its eggs within the cozy confines of this manmade wooden structure, the bird is unaware of its vital role in a unique scientific study.

Through a cooperative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alaska Region, the team recently concluded its 25th summer of using nest boxes to learn about duck ecology at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project.

Rachel Napolitan is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District.