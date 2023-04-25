The Army Corps of Engineers will temporarily reroute a recreational pedestrian trail on Lake Park Road in North Pole starting Wednesday due to summer construction, according to a news release.
According to the Army Corps, summertime construction on the Moose Creek Dam will ramp up this year. One of the key components involves setting up a concrete batch plant just north of Lake Park Road.
Due to the increased construction activity in this area, the bike path will be redirected from Lake Park Road to the South Access Road. The alternate route will ensure the safety of cyclists and pedestrians. Meanwhile, motorists are likely to encounter flaggers north of Lake Park Road.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we resume construction,” said Justin Kerwin, senior park ranger for the Chena Project. “Our priority is to make improvements to the dam, but we still want to support our recreational users.”
The modification project includes construction of a concrete barrier wall at the dam that will span 4.5 miles at depths of up to 65 feet for the Chena Lakes Flood Control Project. The project will provide the greater Fairbanks region with protection during high-water events for many years to come.
The Army Corps expects to complete the project before January 2026.