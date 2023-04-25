Moose Creek Dam

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers image

Modifications are ongoing at the Moose Creek Dam in North Pole as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strengthen 4.5 miles and expand the dam’s life.

The Army Corps of Engineers will temporarily reroute a recreational pedestrian trail on Lake Park Road in North Pole starting Wednesday due to summer construction, according to a news release.

According to the Army Corps, summertime construction on the Moose Creek Dam will ramp up this year. One of the key components involves setting up a concrete batch plant just north of Lake Park Road.