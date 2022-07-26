Locals can get a peek at Moose Creek Dam modifications at an open house Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole.
The open house, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska Division, will allow community members to meet the construction team conducting modifications, learn about the project’s statue and get a look at the work site.
The Moose Creek Dam’s barrier wall is undergoing a strengthening. A “mega-project” valued at $148 million, it’s the Army Corps of Engineers largest Alaska endeavor in 30 years, according to a USACE news release.
Construction teams are building a “mix-in-place” barrier wall to address risks and extend the dam’s life for several years.
The Defense Department awarded the contract to Bauer Foundation Corp. of Florida in August 2021. The first phase of the wall construction will span 6,200 linear feet at depths of up to 65 feet.
Work began in the spring and is anticipated to be completed by 2026, according to the news release.
Friday’s open house will also include a variety of information booths and interactive stations, STEM activities for kids, Bobber the Water Safety Dog and a food truck.
The information stations and designated parking area will be available at the Chena Project office located at 3800 Laurence Road, North Pole.
The dam was constructed in the 1970s following the 1967 flood that caused significant damage to Fairbanks. The earthen dam extends 7.5 miles and regulates the flow of the Chena River rate of no more than 12,000 cubic feet per second in downtown Fairbanks.
According to USACE, the dam has been operated 30 times in its history, preventing an estimated $418 million in flood damage.
