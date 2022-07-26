Moose Creek Dam

Modifications are ongoing at the Moose Creek Dam in North Pole as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strengthen 4.5 miles and expand the dam’s life.

Locals can get a peek at Moose Creek Dam modifications at an open house Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole.

The open house, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alaska Division, will allow community members to meet the construction team conducting modifications, learn about the project’s statue and get a look at the work site.

