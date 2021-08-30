A man armed with a firearm who threatened to harm himself was successfully transported to an area hospital after a brief standoff with police Monday, officials said.
Officers responded to Bentley Drive around 8 a.m. after receiving a call regarding “a male with a gun that was suicidal and threatening to kill himself in front of family members,” a city new release stated.
At the scene, officers located an adult male armed with a handgun in a vehicle outside of the caller's residence, the release said. Officers requested assistance from the Alaska State Troopers Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT).
“AST and FPD negotiators, with assistance from the FBI, contacted the subject over a loud-speaker in an attempt to talk him out of the vehicle peacefully,” the release said.
During negotiations, the man told officers to shoot him and pointed the gun at himself. After approximately 15 minutes, the man threw his gun out the vehicle's window and exited the vehicle, the release said.
The male, 42, was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for evaluation.