School is out, but now is the time to register for the academic year that begins in August so the school district can be ready.
“By registering your student now, the school district will have more time to hire needed teachers and prepare for the new school year,” said Yumi McCulloch, public relations director for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. “Early registration is also very helpful in ensuring the school district starts off the year with adequate funding from the state.”
McCulloch said the current estimated enrollment for next year is 11,765, but as many as 13,250 students would normally be enrolled by now for the coming academic year.
Public education officials are anticipating some students to return to brick and mortar schools who were homeschooled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but just how many come back is not clear.
Enrollment has been trending down for years but Covid-19 caused a sharp drop of about 2,000 students for the academic year that ended Thursday.
“Student enrollment drives funding and indicates how many teachers we need to meet our students needs,” McCullloch wrote in an email. “It’s better for everyone when we start the year adequately staffed. When families wait to enroll we have to make staffing adjustments after the start of the school year, and nobody likes that disruption.”
Sandi Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, said enrolling now will help ensure the 2021-2022 academic year is successful.
“We all are looking forward to a summer where we can get out, enjoy the sunshine and maybe even doing some traveling. However, if we take a moment to register students now, then we can ensure that staff is in place and ready to welcome everyone back in the fall,” Ryan wrote in an email. “We want the very best educators in front of our students, and this is a simple way to help make that happen.”
The school district will offer three learning options next year at all grade levels to include in-person instruction, eLearning and Fairbanks BEST Homeschool, according to McCullloch.
Parents and guardians can register their students online at www.k12northstar.org/enroll.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.