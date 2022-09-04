Art, science and culture all happily collided this past week, creating the first annual Arctic Fest, a community festival that engaged diverse segments of the community in a way that proved to be very popular.

From a heavily attended Fungi Festival at Ester Community Park, to a jam-packed performance of the Inuit-soul musical group Pumyua by Fairbanks Concert Association, the community embraced the concept of coming together to address climate change.

