The arts, sciences, and Indigenous cultural come together starting today with the opening kickoff of first annual Arctic Fest. The event intends to engage “local and global communities with a series of inspiring and informative events focused on climate change.”
The event is being coordinated by Anne Bieberman, former executive director of Fairbanks Concert Association, Elisabeth Balster Dabney from Northern Alaska Environmental Center and Mary Beth Leigh from the University of Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology.
Bieberman said the festival has been five years in the making.
“It was conceived as a community development project where it creates a big project around which a lot of people can participate in activities and fundraise around those activities,” Bieberman said.
In short, it’s designed to bring in people from everywhere to discuss climate change in different formats.
While science plays a key component in Arctic Fest, it also draws on arts and the Indigenous perspectives.
“We know that science gives us the data and facts, but it needs something in addition to that. The arts seek to draw people together and translate ideas into action,” Bieberman said. “Art has the ability to make you feel, and once you feel something about an issue, it makes you actually take action.
Ideas and conversation will also focus around both everyday actions people can do, such as reducing their carbon footprint, to larger issues.
The inaugural event also intends to serve as feedback about what went well, what could be improved and what features can be provided in future years.
“We’re laying the groundwork for something that will be an annual event growing into a bigger festival,” Bieberman said. “Everyone’s perspective is valuable, and we hope to bring about new ideas and solutions for the problem of climate change.”
Major events include performances, cultural and scientific items.
• Arctic Fest opening night concert, 7:30 p.m. at Hering Auditorium. The Alaska-based Inuit soul group Pamyua will headline the concert, preceded by performances from the Celaire Singers, North Star Ballet, Pavva Iñupiaq Dancers and Iñupiaq rapper AKU-MATU.
At the Alaska Centennial Center for Performing Arts, located in Pioneer Park:
• Green Market Place, Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. The Green Marketplace will feature Alaska artisan vendors, Alaskan-owned businesses promoting and selling products focused on sustainability, Indigenous artists and makers, and educational and informational tables.
• Innovation Hub, Friday and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. The Innovation Hub presentation series will highlight the innovation and ingenuity of Alaskans addressing the impacts of a changing environment.
• “In a Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories” series starts tonight from 4-6 p.m. with an exhibit and opening reception, a literary reading on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and will conclude with a Sunday live performance at 7:30 p.m. The series “draws together an interdisciplinary suite of artists, writers, educators and scientists whose original creative works will appear in a multimedia gallery exhibit, literary reading and live performance.”
In addition to events created specifically for Arctic Fest, a range of community organizations adapted or enhanced their existing programs to embrace Arctic Fest’s themes. Most events and activities are free or available for a nominal fee; some require advance registration.
