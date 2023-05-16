The Fairbanks Arbor Day Committee commenced its 39th year of established roots Monday with the planting of two birch trees at Growden Park with the assistance of two Denali Elementary School classes.
The ceremony in part commemorates Alaska Arbor Day, celebrated nearly two weeks later than its national namesake.
“We’ve been celebrating Arbor Day since 1984,” said Ritchie Musick, with Fairbanks Arbor Day Committee. “We usually have schools plant trees at their sites and we always have a public ceremony somewhere.”
This year, Arbor Day Committee volunteers dug and placed the birch trees at Growden Park due to still-difficult ground conditions.
“It’s been cold this spring,” Musick said.
Musick said Arbor Day Committee members will assisted with other plantings throughout the community, including one at Pearl Creek Elementary.
“Later in the year we will have some other plantings in the community, including a memorial for K.T. Pyne, who was active in our committee and as a state forester,” Musick said.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward provided an annual proclamation signed by himself and the mayors of Fairbanks and North Pole.
Denali Elementary students presented individual or group poems about Arbor Day. The students then rolled up their sleeves and started completing the planting the trees, either with shovels or by handfuls of dirt.
“Our purpose is really to work with school children and educate them on the benefit of trees, all the way from building materials to food,” Musick said.
The national Arbor Day, celebrated on the last Friday of April, started in 1872 as a call to action by newspaper editor and tree lover Julius Sterling Morton in Nebraska City, Nebraska. On April 10, 1872, an estimated one million trees were planted in the midwest state.
Alaska established its own Arbor Day on the third Monday in May in 1964 to honor one of the state’s greatest assets — its forests.
“We are fortunate to have vast expanses of forested land in Alaska,” said State Forester Helge Eng in a news release. “Our forests provide environmental, economic and social benefits that improve the quality of life for Alaskans, which is why it is important to manage them properly.”
