A winter storm system is slated to bring more snow along with warm temperatures and strong winds to Interior Alaska.
The National Weather Service predicted snow would begin falling Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday evening, with the bulk of the precipitation occurring after midnight, according to forecaster Kaitlyn Lardeo.
Fairbanks is estimated to receive another 3 to 5 inches of snow, which is on top of the roughly 5 inches from Thursday and Friday. Even more snow will occur north of Fairbanks, in the Fox area, Lardeo said. The weather service warned that travel in the Alaska Range would be difficult due to blizzard conditions, including snow and strong winds.
The latest storm is part of a track of systems moving east across Alaska from the Pacific Ocean. The system is moving through the Bering Strait and pushing into Interior Alaska, Laredo said. This same set of systems was responsible for the snow late last week.
An additional several inches of new snow in an already-snowy winter will put Fairbanks even higher above average for both this month and season. This month has already eclipsed the average amount of snowfall for February.
Fairbanks has received 14.6 inches of snow in February, which is more than double the monthly average of 7.1 inches, Lardeo said. Fairbanks has received 84 inches of snow this season, which is over 30 inches more than the average at this point in the winter. For reference, the average winter snow total is 64.6 inches for the entire season.
The good news for Fairbanksans is that the forecast is expected to improve in the next few days, Laredo said. Temperatures will remain warm, in the 20- and 30-degree range for the remainder of the week with little precipitation in the forecast.