Alaska State Troopers are investigating yet another fire in the Two Rivers area as arson.
The incendiary fire took place slightly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to troopers. The blaze occurred near Mile 10 Chena Hot Springs Road in the vacant Wagons North Trading Post building, which is “a total loss,” according to a trooper dispatch.
Troopers and the North Star Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The structure is within a fire service area, so firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said. Based on evidence gathered on the scene, a deputy fire marshal determined that the fire was incendiary.
No injuries were reported, but the structure is badly damaged. The building’s metal roof is almost entirely gone; all that remains is bent sheets of metal. The bulk of the damage appears to be on the back right of the building, while the front right remains somewhat intact.
This is the ninth fire in the Two Rivers area being investigated as arson, the last of which occurred in the early morning hours of July 24. A home belonging to Mike and Toni Galster, which burned on July 13, was under investigation for several weeks but is now considered arson, McDaniel said.
McDaniel cautioned against lumping the most recent fire at mile 10 in with the others. Law enforcement, he said, “has not determined that it is related” to the slough of Two Rivers Fires. The Galster home, on the other hand, is considered to be connected to the others.
Also known as 10 Mile Gas, the trading post and gas station has not been in operation for several years, and the building was for sale at the time of the fire.
The fires, considered to be connected, all occurred about 10 miles further down Chena Hot Springs Road, between miles 19 and 23.
Individuals with information about this fire or about the Two Rivers fires are encouraged to call the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.