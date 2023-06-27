Alaska will receive an additional $1.01 billion to fund high speed internet in the state.
“One of my highest priorities when authoring and negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure law was sharing the unique circumstances Alaskans face with our infrastructure,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a news release
The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, passed in 2021.
Earlier this month, Alaska received a $100.5 million broadband investment from the US Department of Agriculture and $88.8 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Both of those grants also come as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.
“These funds will go a long way toward the goal of connecting every single Alaskan, which will unlock limitless possibilities in terms of telehealth, education and small business opportunities. Importantly, it will better allow Alaskans to connect with one another,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan said in the release.
