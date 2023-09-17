Fairbanks resident Meadow Bailey was diagnosed with breast cancer during a regular check up in August 2022. The type she had, invasive ductal carcinoma, is the most common form of breast cancer, but only detectable through a mammogram.

“I really had no idea that I had breast cancer when I went in for my routine mammogram at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital,” Bailey said Saturday at Griffin Park.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.