Fairbanks resident Meadow Bailey was diagnosed with breast cancer during a regular check up in August 2022. The type she had, invasive ductal carcinoma, is the most common form of breast cancer, but only detectable through a mammogram.
“I really had no idea that I had breast cancer when I went in for my routine mammogram at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital,” Bailey said Saturday at Griffin Park.
Bailey had been involved with the American Cancer Society for years, showing support for others in the community who had breast cancer or were undergoing treatment.
“When I was diagnosed a year ago, the Fairbanks community really came out and rallied around me and my family,” Bailey said. “They helped us navigate through that ordeal, which was a lot.”
Bailey was among more than a hundred people — survivors, caregivers, family members and others — who participated in the annual Fairbanks Making Strides Against Cancer Walk hosted by the American Cancer Society.
She called the support provided the network a critical element to going through breast cancer treatment.
“At the time, you’re rethinking your health and everything is very scary,” Bailey said. “There’s a lot of deep medical stuff thrown your way and you have to make a lot of decisions.”
She said the Fairbanks Breast Cancer Detection Center and American Cancer Society provided her with resources that proved vital.
“There are people who are survivors who can help understand what some of the options are and know what to expect,” Bailey said. “You can create a network from there to help you through the treatment, which for me made things better.”
Bailey went through a year of medical treatment for her breast cancer. Because the condition was detected early, she avoided having to undergo chemotherapy. However, she had to go through two surgeries and 30 rounds of radiation treatment. She still needs to take medication as part of her follow-up care.
The mother of two daughters, she said they “were the thought I immediately that crossed my mind.
“I want to be alive as long as I possibly could and to see my kids graduate from high school and college, and see grandchildren,” Bailey said.
She made friends with a fellow survivor, who explained everything about surgery and radiation treatment.
“It made things a lot less scary for me because I seeing her and knowing three months previous she had done the same and was doing really well,” Bailey said.
A large pink-wearing crowd started from underneath an inflatable pink archway and made their way from Griffin Park, through Golden Heart Plaza, across Cushman Street Bridge and back toward the starting point.
The event included a serenade by the Fairbanks Sweet Adelines harmony music group along the path, and walkers were greeted with flowers on the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge from West Valley High School junior varsity volleyball players.
The walk serves as a fundraiser and awareness campaign by the American Cancer Society specifically for breast cancer.
Angela Merkle, the American Cancer Society Fairbanks liaison, said the funds raised from the Making Strides campaign are used locally for Fairbanks and Interior Alaska.
“Our funds go to help people with rides to and from cancer treatments and provide flights when care is far from home,” Merkle said.
In addition, the American Cancer Society operates a 24/7 hotline for support, provides resources and support groups for survivors, breast cancer patients and caregivers.
Merkle has an American Cancer Society employee for three years and a volunteer for a decade. A cancer survivor herself, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“The American Cancer Society helped me with gas cards and support groups, so I could still go to school and work,” Merkle said. “They partnered me with a person with the same type of cancer I had, so I had someone to talk to.”
The Fairbanks Making Strides has raised $19,289 of its $45,000 goal for 2023, as of Saturday. The largest business fundraiser was the Fred Meyer Pink Ladies team at $1,238, the top team fundraising was All Points North with $2,472 and Amy Kester raised $1,128.
Bailey stressed the importance of early detection and regular exams as key to detecting breast cancer.
“You have a chance at living a lot longer life and your treatment can be a lot less invasive,” Bailey said.