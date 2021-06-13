The Fairbanks community came together to honor cancer patients, survivors and anyone whose lives were touched by cancer.
The Relay For Life — signature event for the American Cancer Society — brought at least a hundred Fairbanksans to the West Valley High school track on Saturday. Organizers raised at least $36,000 to help the society do research and provide support for cancer patients, said Annette Vrolyk, senior Development manager at the organization.
Joyce Carpenter said she came to support those who are going through treatments.
“It’s a hard battle,” she said, pushing back the tears. “It’s our way of saying there is hope. And raising money helps provide everything from wigs to transportation and medical appointments. It’s one of the best events here in Fairbanks, in my opinion.”
The event started with prayers, songs and speeches, before the procession led by bagpipe players made several laps around the track.
A featured speaker at the event, Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, shared his survivor story. He said it started about 25 years ago when he walked around West Valley track with his dad who survived cancer. Now, Ward is a survivor himself, and his journey did not start easy.
“After I got my call with a diagnosis, I came home with my family and cried,” he said in his speech. “I didn’t know what the future held. It was dark. It was scary. And then to add on top of things, that was right at the beginning of the pandemic, too.”
Ward finished his treatment this winter, and he said that the relationship with his family and his community supported him through the treatment and recovery process.
“Thank you for all that you do, being caregivers, being supportive family members and friends — we all need,” he said.
People — from cancer survivors and their families and community members — walked across the track, enjoying food, music and shopping. Some attendees bought luminary bags for someone who has survived cancer or in memory of someone who has lost their life to cancer.
Cancer survivor Kathy King has been coming to the event with her whole family for several years now and said it makes her feel supported and uplifted. The King family just lost a family member — he was a husband, stepfather and grandfather — who was also a survivor for many years and died from other causes. To honor him, the whole family of nine wore yellow T-shirts with sunflowers that said “You are my Sunshine,” a phrase their loved one used to say to them.
The 2021 Relay for Life brought a crowd to the track, but it was smaller than in previous years, Vrolyk said. The same goes for the donations. As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, the event brought about $40,000, while in years before the sum have been around $100,000.
“Because businesses were affected, and people’s jobs were affected, there’s not as many donations going out,” she said.
Overall, throughout the pandemic, the American Cancer Society was hit hard as a nonprofit. The organization relies on government funding and donations, 2020 brought dramatic cuts in both. As a result several programs were suspended and some changed format.
The American Cancer Society helps patients with transportation and lodging for the time of their procedures and provides helpline and peer-to-peer support programs. In 2019, 72 cancer patients from Fairbanks received their help, including rides and flights to or from treatment and free nights at American Cancer Society Hope Lodge facilities when their treatment required them to travel to the Lower 48.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.