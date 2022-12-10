The Fairbanks Kiwanis Club is selling Christmas trees at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds for the 46th year in a row.
“Our mission, for the Fairbanks club, is to help the youth in the Interior,” said 2023 president Micheal LaDouceur. “Every penny stays local.”
This year, they teamed up with The Door, the Fairbanks local youth shelter, and donated a Christmas tree to them. They have been asking buyers to write nice notes, which are then taped into a paper chain. The chain gets draped around the tree at The Door to show holiday spirit.
“Christmas here in Fairbanks is a Kiwanis tradition,” LaDouceur explained. “Christmas is a joy for children and that’s, you know, our primary mission.”
In the past, Kiwanis had a Christmas tree farm in Nenana, but when it got shut down, they had to start shipping them up from Oregon. This year, they are selling noble fir, Nordmann fir and Douglas fir trees. They are all freshly cut and have never been frozen.
“These are all from a small farm that we’ve been doing business with for a while,” LaDouceur said. “It’s a really high quality tree that the Interior just doesn’t get to experience.”
The Kiwanis Club’s most recent project has been redoing all of the picnic tables at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, as well as donating six new ones. They also donated generous amounts of time and money to the Thanksgiving breakfast at the Stone Soup Cafe.
You can get involved with Kiwanis by attending their weekly meetings at the Mayan Palace at noon every Wednesday. They are also always looking for volunteers, and the best place to get updates is their Fairbanks Kiwanis Club Facebook page.
The Christmas tree store is open 5-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5-9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday. They will be open until they sell out or until Dec. 24.