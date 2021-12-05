Continuing a tradition that spans more than 60 years, members of the Fairbanks Kiwanis Club are helping residents get ready for the holiday season — one Christmas tree at a time.
Since 1959, the organization has hosted the annual Kiwanis Club Christmas tree sale at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds, where proceeds from the event benefit community service projects around Fairbanks.
The trees came from a farm in Oregon and were shipped to the state on heated semi-trucks, said Van Lawrence, president of the Kiwanis Club of Fairbanks.
“It costs almost as much to transport the trees as it does to buy the trees,” Lawrence said. “They have never been frozen. It’s important not to allow them to get frozen between here and your home or the needles will fall off.”
The remaining trees range anywhere from 5 feet to 8 feet in size and varieties include Noble fir, Douglas fir and Nordmann fir. The sale will last until they run out of trees which Lawrence anticipates will be around Dec. 18.
“We hope to sell out before Christmas,” Lawrence said. “The first weekend was crazy busy and it’s been slower during the week and this cold snap hasn’t helped at all, but we anticipate it being pretty busy [Sunday] if it starts warming up.”
Saturday’s below zero temperatures brought Fort Wainwright resident Michelle Voth and her family to the tree sale for the first time.
“We usually cut our own but with it being as cold as it is we didn’t want to take our [daughter] out,” she said. “It was great.”
The Fairbanks Kiwanis Club is a nonprofit organization made up of local volunteers that support the Fairbanks community through service projects and events.
“All the profits that we make goes into community projects,” Lawrence said. “We’ve built cabins at Lost Lake, we’ve sponsored Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops and packs and we’ve built parks in the city.”
This year, customers have the option to round up their tree purchase price $3 to benefit the Bread Line and Stone Soup Cafe.
Volunteers from Hutchinson High School’s cheerleading, basketball and softball teams have helped staff the event, alongside members of Boy Scout Troop 92 and Army ROTC. Fairbanks Kiwanis Club member Collin Cogley said the annual event would not be possible without local support.
“Unloading we had about 40 people here,” Cogley said. “We had a line of folks just bringing trees in, it’s actually a lot of fun. Little over an hour it took us to unload 645 trees.”
“We are very much dependent on other organizations to help with manpower,” Lawrence added.
The Kiwanis tree sale continues this week from 5-8 p.m. at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds. The event will run next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1- 9 p.m.