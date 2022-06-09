A new Second Traditional Chief of Interior Alaska, Andie Jimme of Minto, was selected Wednesday by members of Denakkanaaga, Inc. during its annual conference.
Jimmie was selected by the Denakkanaaga board, Traditional First Chief Trimble Gilbert, and delegates to the Denakkanaaga Elders and Youth Conference, which was Tuesday and Wednesday at the David Salmon Tribal Hall in Fairbanks.
"This is quite an honor," Jimmie said after being announced as second traditional chief.
On Thursday, Jimmie told the News-Miner he is excited to be in the role.
“My goal is to listen to what the 42 Tanana villages want or help them with what they need,” Jimmie. “I want to work with the young people, and teach them our culture and traditional lifestyle.”
Sharon McConnell, executive director of Denakkanaaga, said her organization is responsible for selecting traditional chiefs. The board of directors, made up of Native elders from Interior’s subregions, met earlier this year to decide what they are looking for in candidates. Four candidates were selected and spoke at Denakkanaaga’s conference before voting.
McConnell said traditional chiefs are the top and respected leaders.
“We look to them for guidance on culture because they are respected elders who have a deep knowledge of our culture, our language and history of the region,” McConnell said.
Jimmie moves into a position previously filled by Gilbert, the first traditional chief. Gilbert inherited his current position following the death of First Traditional Chief Don Honea Sr. in September 2021. Both traditional chief positions are lifetime appointments.
In the past, Jimmie has served as Minto’s village council chief and has served on various health boards, including the Tanana Chiefs Conference health board. He previously served on the Doyon Board of Directors.
“We do have a very good Native health system,” Jimmie said.
In his speech Wednesday afternoon, Jimmie said "unity is my keyword” and used the analogy of a snowflake. A few snowflakes are fragile, but when enough are packed together, “they can stop a vehicle.”
"We stick together and work as one," Jimmie said. "Without supporting one another, we will not get very far."