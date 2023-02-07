The Anderson City Council approved an emergency declaration at its Friday night impromptu meeting addressing the city’s failing sewer system.
A Friday letter sent to residents by the city stated the “sewer system is under great distress.”
“The City of Anderson is working with the Denali Borough and Village Safe Water to try and get it remedied,” the letter stated.
Village Safe Water is a section under the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s water division. Village Safe Water coordinated the grant used to install the system.
PDC Inc. Engineering, now RESPEC, designed the sewer system.
The city began installing the sewer system in 2010, after receiving the city council’s blessing in 2004. According to a RESPEC project description, the new system was installed to “replace septic-tank and leach-field systems that threaten the water quality of shallow, private wells nearby.”
The city also asked residents to use water only as needed “and to try and prolong the available space within the system.”
