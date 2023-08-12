Evacuation statuses for some Denali Borough communities are set to be downgraded as crews make progress on several fires in the Anderson Complex, according to management team officials.
According to the Great Basin Team, the status for the North Forties and Kobe Ag subdivisions shifted from a Level 2 “Set” to a Level 1 “Ready,” following status changes for Anderson earlier this week.
“Individuals in this area should remain ready for possible evacuation,” the update stated.
However, all residents along the Teklanika River in Clear Sky homestead and residents adjacent to Rose Hip Creek remain under a Level 3 “Go” status and would not be able to return to houses or cabins until cleared.
According to Great Basin Team 3, which is overseeing the Anderson Complex fires, five days of rainy, humid weather have reduced fire activity across area. The Teklanika River Fire, Shores Landing Fire, Birch Creek Fire and Rock Creek Fire, considered the most active fires, haven’t seen much growth since Aug. 6. The fire’s relative slow-down prompted relocation of personnel and equipment to other fires in the state.
“The team has been careful to retain the personnel and equipment needed to complete the work that still needs to be done,” the management team stated.
Firefighting equipment will be left in place in areas where the fires may still pose a threat.
Remaining hand crews are working the Teklanika River Fire, knocking down trees, clearing out brush and putting out remaining hot spots. The Anderson-Nenana group is conducting similar work and will remain in place until the Shores Landing and Teklanika River fires are no longer a threat.
Crews working the fires in the North Forties and Kobe Ag subdivisions have set up dozer lines but removed sprinkler systems.
Cooler weather continues to allow crews to make progress on the McCoy Creek Fire in the Salcha River corridor.
However, evacuation orders remain in effect for residents in the Lower Salcha River from river miles 3 to 40, and in a Level 2 “Set” status from miles 40 to 61.
The cooler weather has allowed crews to continue structure protection, pump and hose installation along the fire lines.
Fire officials cautioned that while cooler weather reduced the McCoy Creek fire activity, “a long-term shift in the weather will be required in order for fire season to end in Alaska.”
Crews managed to contain three miles of Lost Horse Creek Fire’s southern edge as of Friday. The fire is burning west of Haystack and north of Middle Force Road.
Fire crews are targeting about eight miles of containment of the fire’s perimeter. Fire officials are are confident the fire will not cross that line.
“The strategy for the remainder of the fire is to confine it to a defined area that does not endanger people or structures. To do that, we continue to work on contingency line, away from the direct fire edge,” the Alaska Incident Management Team stated in its update.
The fire’s eastern edge remains active and concern “due to dead and down fuels that create pockets of fire and dangerous conditions for ground crews to access.”
The Lost Horse Creek fire prompted evacuations of parts of the Haystack Road subdivision before they were lifted Monday night, though residents are urged to remain vigilant and ready to leave at a moment’s notice. The western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area remains closed until Sept. 1.
Fairbanks North Star Borough emergency management officials advise residents to checking on the evacuation status online at tinyurl.com/2ww88cby.
Bryan Quimby, operations section chief for the Pogo and Mount Hayes fires near Delta Junction, said crews continue to make the best with the resources they have.
“We did receive moderate to heavy precipitation overnight which will moderate fire behavior and allow us to catch up on some of the direct line construction for these fires,” Quimby said Friday morning.
Mop up and protection, he said, continues to be a focus on the 47,136-acre Pogo Mine Fire in order to protect the trans-Alaska pipeline, residences and neighborhoods on the Richardson Highway and industrial infrastructure.
The Pogo Mine Road Fire is burning 15 miles north of Delta Junction and close to the Richardson Highway.
Fire personnel utilized helicopters and boats to continue securing remote structures with defensible space measures.
Quimby said fire crews have multiple objectives in managing the Mount Hayes Fire, which present “some risk to a small group of primary homes along the Alaska Highway, a bison range, two Fish and Game cabins southeast of the fire, and an AT&T communications tower.”
The Mount Hayes fire is 7,085 acres and about seven miles south of Deltana.
No evacuations are in place for either the Mount Hayes or Pogo Mine Road fires.