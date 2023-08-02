Shuttling firefighters

The Nenana Volunteer Fire Department uses its rescue riverboat to ferry firefighters to the Teklanika River and the ongoing wildfire there. Firefighters are protecting structures and dousing spot fires along the shoreline.

Alaska Wildland Fire

The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection has pulled in all available wildland fire resources as state and federal agencies anticipate increased fire, according to the Tuesday wildfire update.

The resources come as the out-of-state resources and teams pour into the state to provide mutual aid assistance after Alaska’s fire season flared up in late July.

