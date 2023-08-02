The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection has pulled in all available wildland fire resources as state and federal agencies anticipate increased fire, according to the Tuesday wildfire update.
The resources come as the out-of-state resources and teams pour into the state to provide mutual aid assistance after Alaska’s fire season flared up in late July.
An additional 47,000 acres burned over the past week and roughly 42,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the Interior. About 133 fires are burning in the Interior, including 55 in state response areas and 79 in federal response areas.
The Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service expect to see higher activity as they seek to contain and suppress the Anderson Complex in Denali Borough due to warm, dry weather conditions.
“In advance of this change in the weather, firefighters have spent the past several days working to protect structures along the Teklanika River, find and extinguish spot fires along the river, assess and improve fire breaks around the city of Anderson, and identify and assess structures in the Kobe Ag subdivision, Clear Sky subdivision, and Rose Hip Creek area,” the BLM stated in its update.
The Anderson Complex includes four fires, including two massive blazes. The Teklanika River Fire was reported at 5,444 acres in size, the Birch Lake has burned an estimated 1,167 acres. The smaller fires include the Nenana River Fire (0.3 acres) and the Kobe Road Fire (0.1 acres).
The Great Basin Team 3 took over command of the Anderson Complex response Monday, splitting into two branches. Branch 1, which includes resources from the Midnight Sun and Lassen hotshot crews who are providing structure protection on the cabins along the Teklanika River.
The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson task force returned to Anderson on Tuesday to inspect and improve existing fire breaks.
In Branch 2, the Shasta Lake Hotshot Crews continue to assess structures near the Birch Creek Fire and to knock down the Kobe Road Fire. Crews were expected to put the Kobe fire out by Tuesday night.
A total of 166 personnel were assigned to the Anderson Complex.
The Tri-Valley School in Healy is being used as an evacuation center for Denali Borough residents, but no one has used it yet.
The Great Basin team plans to hold a community meeting tonight, Wednesday, at the Anderson Fire Station, starting at 8 p.m.
The city of Anderson and residents west of the Parks Highway between Mile 270 and the Rex Bridge are under a “Level 2 — Set” status, with instructions to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Crews assigned to the 1,600-acre McCoy Creek Fire in near Salcha have made some progress after building on cooler weekend temperatures.
Additional resources were assigned to the fire Tuesday with a total of 60 firefighters that include the White Mountain Type 2 Initial Attack Crew, Fairbanks No. 1 squad and Oregon’s Union Interagency Hotshot Crew
Firefighters attacked the fire’s left flank on Tuesday along the Salcha River and worked the fire perimeter with sawline and handline tools.
Aerial assaults continue to play an important role in the fire suppression efforts.
However, like the Anderson Complex Fire, warm, dry temperatures may increase fire activity later this week.
Due to the McCoy Creek Fire activity, a “GO” evacuation status remains in effect for Fairbanks North Star Borough residents in the Lower Salcha River, approximately from river mile 3 to 40. The Middle Salcha remains in Set status, approximately river mile 40 to 61.
Salcha River Recreation Area remains closed to the public to ensure firefighters have space for operations. Harding Lake Campground was also closed, though the boat ramp remains open to the public.
A helicopter and load of smokejumpers responded Tuesday to the #MurphyCreekFire (#320) south of the Chatanika River, 16 miles west of Mile 5 Elliott Highway.
No resources were immediately reported to be threatened. The helicopter is performing bucket work and the smokejumpers are on scene.