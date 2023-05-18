A 37-year-old woman faces felony charges for allegedly embezzling $105,000 from the city of Anderson.
Trista Jennings, 37, of Anderson, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Alaska State Troopers Healy Post and Financial Crimes Unit after the Denali Borough city reported a theft of funds, according to a trooper report.
Troopers determined that Jennings transferred city funds into her personal bank account while she was employed as the city clerk. The alleged theft depleted nearly all of the city’s funds, the report states.
Anderson is a small town with a limited budget.
Jennings was arrested on charges of scheming to defraud and first-degree theft, both felonies. She is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.