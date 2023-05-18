Anderson, Alaska

A 37-year-old woman faces felony charges for allegedly embezzling $105,000 from the city of Anderson.

Trista Jennings, 37, of Anderson, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Alaska State Troopers Healy Post and Financial Crimes Unit after the Denali Borough city reported a theft of funds, according to a trooper report.