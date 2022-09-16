11,100-year-old Fish Weir

Photo by Dr. Kelly Monteleone

Image from a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) of semi-circular stacked stones on the seafloor, part of a larger weir complex.

 Photo by Dr. Kelly Monteleone

Archaeologists netted new data from an underwater stone fish weir discovered in Southeast Alaska that could push the timeline of Indigenous people settling in the area back by 1,000 years, according to a Sealaska Heritage Institute news release.

Using sea level reconstruction data, the team determined the stone weir to be around 11,100 years old — making it the oldest known of its kind in the world, according to SHI anthropologist Rosita Worl.

