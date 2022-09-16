Archaeologists netted new data from an underwater stone fish weir discovered in Southeast Alaska that could push the timeline of Indigenous people settling in the area back by 1,000 years, according to a Sealaska Heritage Institute news release.
Using sea level reconstruction data, the team determined the stone weir to be around 11,100 years old — making it the oldest known of its kind in the world, according to SHI anthropologist Rosita Worl.
Worl added previous scientific data shows that Natives inhabited the region for at least 10,000 years.
“DNA studies have confirmed that the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian are descendants of the earliest populations that inhabited Southeast Alaska and the Northwest Coast region,” Worl said. “The fish weir demonstrates the sophisticated knowledge that our ancestors had gained about their environment, the fish habitat and behavior, and the technological knowledge to construct the weir.”
Stone weirs, essentially a sophisticated fishing trap, “were typically low arched walls made of boulders and sited across gullies,” according to the SHI release.
Stone weirs were designed so that fish could swim over them during high tides but trap them behind the structure during low tide so fishermen could catch them with net, spear or other devices.
The fish weir was first discovered and identified in 2010 in Shakan Bay on the west side of Prince of Wales Island with the use of side-scan sonar technology, which detects and images objects on the seafloor. The team had theories about the structure but couldn’t perform any further analysis due to funding constraints.
That changed earlier this year, when the team, working with Sunfish Inc., a robotics company specializing in undersea exploration and inspection, confirmed their suspicions while “using artificial intelligence to explore ancient, submerged caves in the region and to seek evidence of early human occupation.”
“The entire vessel was bouncing with excitement when we realized it was indeed a weir,” said Dr. Kelly Monteleone, the team’s co-principal lead, in the news release. “Personally, I felt relief after a decade of saying this was a weir. Finally confirming the location was satisfying and exhilarating.”
Monteleone, a University of Calgary archaeologist who piloted the underwater vessel confirming the trap’s existence, said the discovery supports other theories as well.
“With it being underwater, it supports the coastal migration hypothesis,” Monteleone told the News-Miner Wednesday by phone. “The idea is that similar technologies are available in the coastal environments from Northern Japan to around California — a population could have moved from Northeast Asia along the coastline using similar resources and technologies.”
A key missing piece, she said, was the underwater weir, which would have been in use when the sea level was lower thousands of years ago.
She added the stone weir’s discovery “confirms that we will be able to find sites out on the continental shelf” that could be up to 16,000 years old.
“There’s more out there,” Monteleone said.
But stone fish weirs can be hard to date, she said. The one discovered in Shakan Bay was dated because the team could match it to sea level reconstruction. Weirs were used around the world in ancient times, including those made from reeds or wood, and stone weirs have been discovered in Southeast Alaska.
“There are a number of stone fish weirs around the world that don’t have dates,” Monteleone said. “As for dated fish weirs, they only go back 7,500 to 8,000 years old.”
The ones previously found in Southeast Alaska date back as far as 6,000 years.
“This expands on the Shuká Káa chapter of history,” she said, referencing the 10,300-year-old skeleton found in the On Your Knees Cave site on Prince of Wales Island in 2017.
The archeological team is still exploring the site around the stone weir, looking for intact sediment “to better understand how the environment changed.”
Samples would be retrieved and sent to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for analysis. The team will also radiocarbon date the areas to better understand the region’s sea level change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is providing funding for the study.
For Worl, the SHI anthropologist, the discovery provides more than just historical reference — it offers further validation into Alaska Natives’ heritage in inhabiting the land.
“It further substantiates the great antiquity of Native people in Southeast Alaska,” Worl said in the news release. “It also demonstrates that Native people had acquired knowledge about salmon behavior and migrations, then developed the technology to harvest a significant number of salmon.”
Worl added science and technology has helped to “substantiate our beliefs and oral traditions that say we have lived in Southeast Alaska since time immemorial and to incorporate our knowledge into these narratives.”
A video of the fish weir captured by a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) can be viewed here.