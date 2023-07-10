Hilcorp

A Hilcorp drilling platform is seen in Cook Inlet. 

 Photo courtesy Cook Inletkeeper

An Anchorage senator issued a letter on June 26 calling on the state to investigate Hilcorp Alaska, LLC about whether the gas and oil company violated its state lease agreements and contributed to a gas shortage of Cook Inlet natural gas.

The letter by Sen. Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) follows a similar letter co-signed on April 3 by the leaders of four major Railbelt utilities. Both reference a looming uncertainty of future natural gas supply from the Cook Inlet.

