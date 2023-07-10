An Anchorage senator issued a letter on June 26 calling on the state to investigate Hilcorp Alaska, LLC about whether the gas and oil company violated its state lease agreements and contributed to a gas shortage of Cook Inlet natural gas.
The letter by Sen. Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) follows a similar letter co-signed on April 3 by the leaders of four major Railbelt utilities. Both reference a looming uncertainty of future natural gas supply from the Cook Inlet.
Hilcorp produces the majority of accessible natural gas for state utilities, which comes from Cook Inlet. While natural gas is produced on the North Slope, its remote location makes it extremely difficult and costly to transport.
Both the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and Hilcorp have warned of such shortages as early as 2022. Hilcorp told its customers that it has enough supplies from the Cook Inlet to fulfill its current contract obligations but could not provide enough reserves for new contracts.
DNR’s own 2022 Cook Inlet Forecast reported that demand for Cook Inlet gas outpace its supply by 2027 unless there was additional development.
Wielechowski’s letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor and Department of Natural Resources Commissioner John Boyle claims that “Hilcorp has been aware of this problem for years but apparently did not devote necessary resources and efforts attempting to prevent it.”
He added that the gas company’s 2022 announcement about supply uncertainties has left “utility companies with uncertainty and Alaska residents with stress and concern over their heat and energy source availability and affordability.”
The supply uncertainty also risks spiking energy prices by as much as 30% if nothing is done and as utility companies look at other natural gas sources such as importing from Canada, Wielechowski wrote.
“The State must assess … whether Hilcorp neglected or evaded its Cook Inlet duties as a reasonably prudent operator and in furtherance of exploratory activities in Cook Inlet,” Wielechowski wrote. “The State must seek appropriate legal recourse or demand other remedies for conduct contravening lease obligations, to compensate the State and the people of Alaska for consequential harms and to deter similar future conduct.”
The Anchorage senator said some of the issues of “neglect” of Cook Inlet production include Hilcorp’s 2019 purchase of British Petroleum’s Alaska assets “to turn attention and devote fiscal resources toward its North Slope oil and gas production. He added another reason was Hilcorp’s own “admitted inexperience with exploratory work.”
Wielechowski wrote that the company has acknowledged “Hilcorp’s specialty experience lies in petroleum extraction from aging fields and does not generally encompass exploratory surveying and drilling functions.”
Hilcorp, he said, “has a duty to explore and develop new gas deposits under lease agreements.”
The April 3 letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy by the ENSTAR Natural Gas Company, Homer Electric Association, Golden Valley Electric Association and the Matanuska Electric Association address similar concerns about supply issues and Hilcorp’s market dominance on Cook Inlet gas production.
“We hope the State of Alaska is ensuring Hilcorp is acting consistent with its leases, in light of the Alaska Constitution’s requirement that the State of Alaska ‘encourage the settlement of its land and the development of its resources by making them available for maximum use consistent with the public interest,’” the utilities wrote. “Part of the State’s ongoing interest must include ensuring Hilcorp’s adherence to the obligations under its leases.”
The Homer utility uses about 85% of the natural gas supply, while the Fairbanks-based GVEA purchases up to 70 megawatts of natural gas-produced electricity using the Northern and Alaska Interties.
Interior Gas Utility, which provides natural gas service to nearly 2,200 customers in Fairbanks and North Pole for heating purposes, would likely be among the less affected. IGU did not sign the letter sent by the utilities.
IGU purchases Cook Inlet natural gas that it then turns into liquefied natural gas at its Titan liquefaction plant near Point Mackenzie, but it has also secured a new source from the North Slope.
The IGU board of directors approved new contracts in February with both Hilcorp North Slope and Horizon North Slope to purchase natural gas on the North Slope, convert into LNG and truck it down the Dalton Highway starting as early as October 2024.
Hilcorp officials have defended its Alaska investments, including $1 billion in new Cook Inlet projects since 2012 and plans to invest “several hundred million more dollars to the Cook Inlet.” Those plans include four rigs and 19 wells.
“Hilcorp is working closely with the Railbelt Utilities to find solutions to our natural gas supply challenges,” Hilcorp said in a statement. “These solutions include significant new capital investments, new commercial arrangements, new Cook Inlet platforms, advancing North Slope natural gas options, and exploring opportunities to repurpose existing infrastructure for renewable energy.”
