An Anchorage man was arrested and formally charged Thursday following a deadly head-on collision that killed 23-year-old Shelbey Skondovitch in April.
Vincent Henry Friday, 23, has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence and violating conditions of release, according to court documents. A warrant for Friday’s arrest was issued by the Anchorage Superior Court following a grand jury indictment on July 27, according to a release from the Department of Law.
Skondovitch, who lived in Anchorage, died April 25 after Friday hit Skondovitch head-on near Ingra Street and 20th Avenue in Anchorage. Traffic camera video footage from the scene shows Friday’s 2015 Chevy Malibu missing a turn, hitting a curb and crossing the median and hitting Skondovitch’s Honda HRV, according to charging documents. Skondovitch died at the scene, and Friday was taken to an Anchorage hospital.
Officers found an empty alcoholic beverage container and several beer bottle caps in Friday’s car at the scene, charging documents stated.
After more than three months, the Skondovitch family was overjoyed to hear news of Friday’s arrest.
“We are extremely excited that he was finally arrested. I mean we were kinda in shock that he was let go in the first place,” said Shelbey’s father, Sid Skondovitch. “My daughter’s got the biggest heart of anybody you’ve ever known in your life. She was the best, just an amazing girl. It’s just so wrong that she’s gone.”
Shelbey Skondovitch was born in Anchorage on Sept. 15, 1997, to her parents, Leslye and Sidney Skondovitch. She was a 2016 graduate of East High School and lettered as a senior playing goalie for her combined high school hockey team Chugiak/Eagle River.
“She was just taking off,” her father said. “She had a job at Baxter Senior Living caring for elderly people and dementia patients and she’d actually worked a double shift and got out at 6:30 a.m. when this guy killed her,” he said.
Shelby is the granddaughter of Alfred Skondovitch, the famed Fairbanks artist known for his deeply personal and colorful abstract works. His sketches, drawings and paintings have been exhibited across the world in galleries, including numerous exhibitions at Well Street Art Company, Alaska House Art Gallery, Bear Gallery, and the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
While the arrest provides some closure for the family, Sid Skondovitch acknowledged that justice won’t heal everything.
“I mean nothing that happens from this day forward will ever bring my daughter back,” he said.
Shelbey’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Anchorage. The service will be followed by a celebration of life at her family’s home. The family welcomes any and all friends and family that wish to attend.
Individuals who would like to donate to the Skondovitch family can make an online donation at bit.ly/2WQSHBO.