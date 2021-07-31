A challenge of new election laws starting in Alaska next year failed in Anchorage Superior Court on Thursday.
Critics of the new voter-approved election rules, including open primaries and ranked choice voting, are planning to take their case to the Alaska Supreme Court.
“They are basically liquidating the Libertarian Party,” said Scott Kohlhaas, a libertarian state House District 16 candidate last year and a plaintiff in the lawsuit.
At issue is the top-four or open primary, a new method being adopted starting with the state primary election on Aug. 16, 2022. Kohlhaas said this method will make it harder for small political parties to have a presence in the political system. Open primaries will favor candidates with centrist or moderate views, he said.
In a top-four or open primary, all candidates are listed on the same primary ballot and the top four vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.
This replaces a system known as a closed or partisan primary. In practice, candidates from the Alaska Republican Party appeared together on one ballot available to members of the GOP, nonpartisans and undeclared voters. A combined ballot featured candidates from other recognized political parties, including Democrats, and was available to all registered voters. The Alaska Libertarian Party has historically agreed to be part of the combined ballot.
Kohlhaas said small parties, such as the Libertarian Party, have done poorly in states with open primaries and he wants to maintain the partisan primary system.
“Basically, the Libertarian Party has been wiped out,” he said. “We never get to the November ballot.”
The basis for the legal challenge is that the new elections laws, which passed in November by 3,781 votes, are unconstitutional.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller said the plaintiffs failed to make that case.
The Alaska Constitution states that elections are “provided by law,” which means Alaska Statute, which can be established either by the Alaska Legislature or by the voters via ballot measure.
Miller wrote: “Alaska has the legal right to continue using the old system or to adopt a new system; that the voters in November 2020 chose one system over the other does not make the new law facially unconstitutional.”
Kohlhaas was joined in the lawsuit by the Alaskan Independence Party, Bob Bird, an anti-abortion activist, Kenai radio personality and chairman of the AIP, and Republican attorney Ken Jacobus.
The Alaska Libertarian Party was not officially part of the lawsuit. Spokesman Paul Robbins Jr. said in an email that the party endorsed, campaigned for and supported the ballot measure aimed at changing state elections laws.
The state of Alaska defended the new elections rules and was joined by Alaskans for Better Elections Inc., the group behind the ballot measure.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argued that having political parties control the primaries protects freedom of association and safeguards against candidates lying about their political affiliation.
The judge, referring to U.S. Supreme Court precedent, wrote that political parties are entitled to select nominees but they do not have the right to force states to run primaries based on their preferences.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.