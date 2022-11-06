2022 has been a banner year for voter choice in Alaska’s statewide races, according to the Pacific Northwest think tank Sightline Institute.
More independents, more women and more overall candidates filed for statewide office this year, an analysis conducted by Jeannette Lee, a senior researcher and former Associated Press reporter based in Anchorage, and Jay Lee, a research associate based in Portland, Oregon, shows.
They analyzed seven primary elections going back to 2010 and released the data on Friday, four days before the general election.
“The number of candidates running in statewide races increased across the board to its highest level in the time period we examined,” the analysis shows.
Voters on Tuesday have three statewide races to consider: governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative. Alaska voters are also selecting who will serve in the Legislature and whether to hold a constitutional convention.
The state’s larger, more diverse, more competitive candidate pool in 2022 coincided with open primaries and ranked choice voting — new voting systems that were adopted in 2020.
One big, open primary — versus separate partisan primaries — for each race meant that every statewide race in Alaska was competitive. That’s unlike in previous years when third-party candidates, and sometimes even major party candidates, would have no primary opponent, the analysis shows.
“No statewide primary in 2022 had fewer than 10 candidates,” the report by Lee and Lee reads.
Independents made up 31% of the pool of statewide candidates in the largest showing of the seven election cycles analyzed.
“In 2022, the state’s new open primary system allowed primary candidates in both the special and regular elections to more easily opt out of the Democrat and Republican brands, and 48% of the 61 candidates did,” the report reads.
However, that didn’t translate to a higher proportion of independents to appear on the general election ballot in a statewide race. All but two of the statewide candidates who survived the top four primary are a Democrat or a Republican.
Under the new primary system, the top four vote-getters advance to the general election.
Fairbanks Libertarian Chris Bye is one of the two statewide candidates in the general election who doesn’t belong to one of the two major political parties. He advanced to the fourth slot in the U.S. House race, after placing fifth with less than 1% of the vote, when a Republican candidate dropped out.
Independent Bill Walker is the other candidate progressing to the general election who does not belong to either the Republican or Democratic parties. The Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas campaign finished third in the open primary for the Alaska governor race.
The researchers also think that congressman Don Young’s sudden death, which removed the incumbency advantage, encouraged more competition in the U.S. House primary, which saw a record-high 48 candidates on the ballot.
The Sightline Institute found that the share of Democratic candidates was at the lowest level in 2022 compared with the other election cycles.
The ratio of third-party and Republican candidates “appeared unremarkable” in 2022 compared with previous years, according to the analysis.
“Future elections will give us a clearer picture of whether Alaska’s open primaries and ranked choice general election mean voters here can expect larger candidate fields as a matter of course,” the report reads.
2022 was also notable for the number of women on the primary ballot.
Nineteen women filed for statewide office in Alaska this year as opposed to one in 2020, six in 2018, three in 2016, one in 2014, two in 2012 and three in 2010, according to the report.
Nearly one-third of statewide primary candidates were women, which is a higher rate than any other year studied.
The researchers point to the buzz around former Gov. Sarah Palin, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Mary Peltola.
The hopefuls U.S. Senate race are all women after Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic, suspended his campaign.
“In a state with a reputation for a high ratio of men to women, women are headlining this election cycle,” the report reads.
Also, every candidate for lieutenant governor is a woman.
“Political strategy around the lieutenant governor’s position may be a key reason the percentage of women in Alaska’s statewide races is so high,” the report reads. “Before 2022, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor ran in separate primary races. The winners of each would appear as a single ticket on the general election ballot.
“The election reforms in 2020 changed the law so that the governor and lieutenant governor ran as a single ticket starting in the primary. All ten primary candidates for governor were men, and eight of them tapped women to run as their lieutenant governors,” according to the report.
The researchers note other potential factors for an increase in women running for statewide office, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s leaked decision overturning the federal constitutional right to abortion.
Nationwide, more women have moved into powerful political roles, and the number of women in Congress is at a historic high, according to the Sightline Institute.