Woodriver Elementary School polling station

Photo courtesy Diana Campbell

More total candidates, more independents and more women ran for office statewide this year, according to a recent analysis.

 Photo courtesy Diana Campbell

2022 has been a banner year for voter choice in Alaska’s statewide races, according to the Pacific Northwest think tank Sightline Institute.

More independents, more women and more overall candidates filed for statewide office this year, an analysis conducted by Jeannette Lee, a senior researcher and former Associated Press reporter based in Anchorage, and Jay Lee, a research associate based in Portland, Oregon, shows.

