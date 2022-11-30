Kinross Alaska provided updates on the type of truck it will use for hauling ore mined at Manh Choh, while the nonprofit Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, which opposes Kinross’s planned ore haul solution, released truck schematics obtained from the Department of Transportation.
Kinross plans to use custom-built semi-trucks pulling double side dumps to haul the gold ore 247 miles from Manh Choh, near Tetlin, to Kinross Fort Knox on 240 miles of public highway. The route includes parts of the Alcan, Richardson and Steese highways, as well as Peger Road.
The Manh Choh gold mine is a joint venture project between Kinross and Contago Ore, expected to last four to five years.
According to Anna Atchison, Kinross Alaska’s director of external affairs, “These trucks will be 95 [feet] and will weigh 62,000 [pounds] unloaded.”
Kinross announced its selection of North Pole-based Black Gold Transport as its trucking partner in September. The company will form a new operations arm for the project.
According to Kinross, the contract will create about 200 new jobs, including truck drivers, equipment operators and health and safety positions.
“The fleet will be headquartered and stationed at Black Gold Transport’s facilities on the Richardson Highway between North Pole and Fairbanks,” Atchison told the News-Miner Monday.
Air quality emissions have been a large concern from opponents of the ore haul plan, something Atchison said will be addressed in construction. Part of the route runs through the Fairbanks North Star Borough non-attainment area, which is under strict mandate by the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce particular material emission rates.
“The trucks will use new, high-efficiency, and low-emissions engines [that] will meet the EPA 2021 emissions standards,” Atchison said. She said the engines would reduce PM 2.5 emissions by 90% compared to previous standards.
“Independent modeling shows trucking will contribute less than 0.25% of PM 2.5 emissions in the non-attainment area,” Atchison said. “The transportation will not impact the path back to PM 2.5 attainment based on Alaska Department of Environmental Conversation’s State Implementation Plan.”
The schematics provided by ASHA show the combined tractor-trailer assembly will be a 16-axle vehicle.
Gary Wilken and Barbara Schuhmann, ASAH’s spokespeople, called the design “BFT,” or “big friggin truck.”
Atchison said plans aren’t final as Black Gold works on procurement.
“Our partner is working with their vendors as we finalize designs to secure equipment in a timely manner,” Atchison said.
Wilken said ASAH’s stance remains firm.
“ASAH is primarily concerned about the configuration and the frequency of the trucks,” Wilken said Tuesday.
Wilken said the largest concern revolves around the number of driveways and bus stops along the route, including through Delta Junction and Salcha. Wilken said ASAH has counted 180 school bus stops on the corridor, which truck drivers would have to consider when driving.
A truck loaded with ore heading to Fort Knox would weigh up to 80 tons, while empty trucks are traveling back to Manh Choh to be loaded.
“The point is this in no way shape or form that anyone sees these trucks on the highway everyday, especially in winter conditions like ours,” Wilken said.
Another large concern has been what he calls a lack of communication on detailed trucking plans from Kinross since the project was announced in late 2021.
“We are the guinea pigs for having industrial trucks every 7.5 minutes in arctic conditions over public highways,” Wilken said.
Kinross has maintained several outreach sessions and public meetings that adhere to strict safety standards, including hiring qualified drivers, constant monitoring of driver fatigue through technology and a dedicated dispatch service.
Driver schedules will be broken down into route segments between Tetlin and Fort Knox.
Schuhmann added the Alaska Department of Transportation needs to treat the Kinross plan like an industrial project, not a commercial right.
“This one company transferring a bunch of rock 250 miles doesn’t make sense,” Schuhmann said. “It’s not a commercial trucking venture where everyone benefits from cargo coming into our community.”
The Department of Transportation has maintained that Kinross has the right to use public highways like all other traffic, whether commercial, residents or military, as long as it adheres to legal load limits.
DOT also notes that the proposed route going through part of Fairbanks, including Peger Road, the Mitchell and Johansen expressways “isn’t specific to Manh Choh.”
“The Mitchell/Peger/Johansen/Steese route is the designated truck route through Fairbanks,” a DOT FAQ states. “Using the designated truck route results in overall less congestion, particularly at peak traffic periods.”
However, the state has created an independent advisory committee and hired Kinney Engineering to conduct a likewise independent corridor analysis. The committee members include ASAH, Kinross, state, federal and local representatives and public safety and transportation stakeholders.
Its scope isn’t limited to Kinross and will consider all elements, with a final report anticipated by the end of 2023.
Wilken said ASAH supports the analysis and will provide concrete answers and recommendations.
“We’re hopeful Kinney Engineering will get to the bottom of this and we will be able to put the safety issue to bed,” Wilken said.