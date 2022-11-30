Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 2F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.