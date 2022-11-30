Ore haul schematic

Kinross

Ore haul train configuration as provided by Kinross, November 2022.

 Kinross

Kinross Alaska provided updates on the type of truck it will use for hauling ore mined at Manh Choh, while the nonprofit Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, which opposes Kinross’s planned ore haul solution, released truck schematics obtained from the Department of Transportation.

Kinross plans to use custom-built semi-trucks pulling double side dumps to haul the gold ore 247 miles from Manh Choh, near Tetlin, to Kinross Fort Knox on 240 miles of public highway. The route includes parts of the Alcan, Richardson and Steese highways, as well as Peger Road.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.