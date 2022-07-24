Thousands of energetic cheers emerged from the sidewalks as people waved to the parade that wove its way along the Chena River from the Carlson Center to the heart of downtown Fairbanks Saturday morning.
The Golden Days Grande Parade, sponsored this year by Kinross Fort Knox, returned live after a two-year hiatus. Residents and visitors alike, numbering in the thousands, waved to the floats and participants, numbering in the hundreds.
Comedy duo Jerry Evans and Glen Anderson emceed the parade, announcing the floats as they hit the downtown core on Second Street in front of The Crepery. They put out colorful commentary mixed with interesting tidbits of local lore, engaged in the occasional banter with parade participants.
The Vernon L. Nash Antique Auto Club fleet of vintage cars hit Second Street first ahead of the, providing snippets of American automotive history.
After that, the children took to the street in what Anderson and Evans marked as a “kid’s dance off.”
For Girl Scout Troop 135 leader Alicia Surrey, it was her first live Golden Days parade since she moved to Fairbanks last year. She and her family had just moved to the Fairbanks area and were “part of the drive-through parade as spectators.”
“I remember thinking ‘Oh my goodness, we are going to be in the parade next year,” Surrey said. “It’s very exciting, and now with Covid in the rear view mirror to participate and celebrate in this event.”
The Girl Scout float, a long flatbed trailer, was filled with inspirational names of women in recent history, from athletes to political leaders as Girl Scouts from Troops 72 and 135 sat waving to the crowd. Surrey said the float reflects this year’s parade theme “Fortune Favors the Gold.”
“Fairbanks Fortune, with Girl Scouts, your future is golden,” Surrey said. “We’ve highlighted phenomenal women that were Girl Scouts — Queen Elizabeth, Mariah Carey, Katie Couric, Sandra Day O’Connor and a lot more.”
“Madame” Nena Ballek, head of the Golden Days Jail, said her posse of Midnight Sun Marshals, Madams and Dance Hall Girls have been active since July 15, rounding up people in good nature before their inmates posted ‘bail,’ throwing a street party Friday night and rolling out the jail cart for the parade route Saturday.
“It feels great that we’re able to walk again and see all the people on the streets instead of in their cars.” Ballek said. The Golden Days Jail participated in the 2021 reverse drive-through parade, which had static displays due to the pandemic.
“The jail’s been running for over 50 years, when Miss Ricki was the original ‘madam,’” Ballek said. Since its start, it’s grown into a troupe of 41 volunteers today, with 31 participating in the parade
The Golden Days Jail posse “rounds up” volunteers for incarceration, who pay bail, which is donated to charity.
“It’s all in good fun,” Ballek said.
Angie Tallant, Golden Days volunteer chair, called the energy amazing as spectators lined the sidewalks for the parade.
“It’s everyone’s favorite,” Tallant said. “To actually have the parade moving instead of static is a very big deal — it’s a sign of the times that we’re trying to get back to normal.”
Tallant said the mix of floats range from nonprofits to political, with a number of local, state and federal candidates walking the parade route, greeting the people, such as U.S. Senate incumbent Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka, or Fairbanks mayoral candidates Valerie Therrien and David Pruhs.
The Golden Days street fair was bustling and the pedestrian bridge packed when about 8,000 rubber ducks came floating down the Chena River, carrying with them lucky tickets for dozens of prizes, including a $10,000 and $5,000 cash prize.
Author and street fair vendor Matthew Lasley remarked how much difference the parade for the street fair compared to its absence in 2021.
“It was a different environment then, with the whole Covid thing and without the parade. It was a little bit slower, though we had a good turnout, ” Lasley said. “We’ve got plenty of energy out here today, because people are coming back from the parade and traffic has picked up.”