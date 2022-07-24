Thousands of energetic cheers emerged from the sidewalks as people waved to the parade that wove its way along the Chena River from the Carlson Center to the heart of downtown Fairbanks Saturday morning.

The Golden Days Grande Parade, sponsored this year by Kinross Fort Knox, returned live after a two-year hiatus. Residents and visitors alike, numbering in the thousands, waved to the floats and participants, numbering in the hundreds.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Recommended for you