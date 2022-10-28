In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

Cristian Baitg/Metro

Cristian Baitg/Metro

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

Royce Wixom says he was protecting himself and his property when he met his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat after she used a Petco card to get through a locked door and entered his home.

The ex-girlfriend says she regularly visited Wixom and entered his home in that manner, and told authorities she was checking on him and getting some of her things.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.