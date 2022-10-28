Royce Wixom says he was protecting himself and his property when he met his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat after she used a Petco card to get through a locked door and entered his home.
The ex-girlfriend says she regularly visited Wixom and entered his home in that manner, and told authorities she was checking on him and getting some of her things.
The woman was injured — a head wound required staples — and Wixom was put on trial. On Thursday, a jury started deciding whether the 36-year-old is guilty of an array of charges, including attempted murder and assault.
The incident happened in July of this year, and the woman had reportedly been told by Wixom to leave and never return about two hours prior. Alcohol and drugs may have been involved.
Both Wixom and the ex-girlfriend formerly served in the military.
“She didn’t see the first hit coming,” prosecutor Tylor Kaylee Schmitt said as she described the incident during closing arguments.
After being struck with the bat, the woman left the house and sat in her vehicle, calling 911, when Wixom came out with a shotgun and blasted birdshot at her, shattering her vehicle window, according to Schmitt.
“She routinely stayed there. She had no weapon. It is objectively unreasonable to shoot at someone you know when they enter the house that they have had permission to enter multiple times,” Schmitt said. “There is no objective reason to suspect that she was there to harm or steal.”
“It’s fairly common knowledge that you could kill someone with a bat by beating them over the head,” Schmitt said, adding that the woman thought she was going to die.
Defense attorney Eric Yff raised questions around the manner in which the woman entered Wixom’s home.
“That is not a normal way to come and go from a house that you have a right to be in,” he said during closing arguments.
“That is the type of thing that people need to talk to each other about,” he said. “You cannot break into someone’s house, after they told you not to come back, to retrieve property.”
Wixom was afraid of his ex-girlfriend, which is why he barricaded his back door, the defense attorney said. The woman had, during other incidents, kicked through the front door and crawled in through a window, he said.
The woman was hit with the bat during a struggle, Yff said, and Wixom retrieved his shotgun after she flung the bat, shattering his kitchen window.
“She was an angry ex,” Yff said. “This was not deadly force, and it was justified.”
