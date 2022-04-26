After nearly 20 years of operation, the latter half of which was filled with allegations of poor conditions and animal neglect, Loving Companions Animal Rescue in North Pole is closing its doors.
Owner Donna Buck-Davis on Monday confirmed that the shelter is shutting down once all of the animals are adopted. About 30 animals remain at Loving Companions, according to a post in the Facebook group Fight for Animal Rights in Alaska. Buck-Davis said that none of the animals will be sent to other rescues; she will stay open as long as it takes for them to be adopted but will not take in any more animals.
While Buck-Davis stated that she is not closing “because I was told to,” there have been allegations of poor conditions at Loving Companions for years, and scrutiny has intensified in the past few months. “I’m tired of the harassment,” said Buck-Davis. She added that she was told by her attorney not to provide any further comment.
On Monday, Alaska State Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that he had no updates and that no arrests have been made, but that the investigation into animal neglect at Loving Companions remains “active and ongoing.”
Law enforcement responded to the no-kill shelter at least twice in the past two weeks. Troopers and Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control visited the shelter on April 9 after a now-former board member contacted law enforcement with concerns about the welfare of animals in the shelter. Law enforcement removed at least one animal from the property, a wild hare.
Troopers and animal control again responded to Loving Companions last Wednesday, McDaniel confirmed. He did not say whether any more animals were removed.
Although McDaniel said that no criminal charges have been filed against Buck-Davis in relation to the ongoing investigation, she is facing a non-criminal citation from the borough from November 2021. Buck-Davis was cited after the then-board member complained about conditions in the shelter not being in compliance with borough code. Buck-Davis has a court hearing on April 28.
Previous complaints
Concerns about Loving Companions and Buck-Davis (who started the shelter in 2004), have been building for about a decade. Numerous volunteers have come forward with testimony and graphic photographic evidence of the animals and conditions at Loving Companions.
Last year, a petition circulated to regulate non-profit shelters in the Borough, which was created specifically in response to Loving Companions. The petition garnered over 75,000 signatures.
The main complaints were that conditions in the shelter were unsanitary and overcrowded; a potentially lethal combination. Diseases such as the lethal parvovirus in dogs and upper respiratory infections in cats were common. Specific examples include extremely messy puppy pens and floors splattered with blood from dogfights. A particular concern was a very sick dog that was left in a messy pen without water and given no medical care, despite multiple volunteers asking Buck-Davis to provide treatment for it.
Along these lines, there was no protocol for what to do with the sick animals that were brought in. According to several current and former volunteers, Buck-Davis did not give animals adequate medical treatment. As a result, many deteriorated under her care and some eventually died. In the roughly year and a half she was there, “I can’t tell you how many dogs have died,” the former board member said.
People who pushed back against Buck-Davis and conditions in the shelter were subsequently banned from the property.