Americorps members with the Alaska Public Defenders Agency in Fairbanks will be collecting donations of winter clothing and gear from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 11 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 700 Cushman Street.
“9/11 is a day of service,” Amanda Hillberry, Americorps program specialist said. “We do these projects in remembrance of what happened on 9/11, but also to inspire volunteerism around us and in our community.”
Items that are most needed include hats, boots, and coats, Hillberry said. People wishing to donate can drop items off at Veteran’s Memorial Park and those in need can pick them up there as well. Any items left over will be donated to the Public Defender’s Office Clothes Closet.
“Fairbanks has a really harsh winter climate,” Hillberry said. “For people who are houseless during winter months it’s pretty rough.”
Americorps is seeking three to four volunteers for the event. People interested in volunteering can contact Lindsey Downin, Americorps client services navigator, at 907-451-1604.
