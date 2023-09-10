Americorps members with the Alaska Public Defenders Agency in Fairbanks will be collecting donations of winter clothing and gear from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 11 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 700 Cushman Street.

“9/11 is a day of service,” Amanda Hillberry, Americorps program specialist said. “We do these projects in remembrance of what happened on 9/11, but also to inspire volunteerism around us and in our community.”

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter