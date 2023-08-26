The leader of the nation’s largest volunteer service took a six-day tour of Alaska this week as the latest in a series of Alaska visits by White House cabinet officials.
AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith spent time in Anchorage, Scammon Bay, Bethel and wrapped up visit with a tour of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
AmeriCorp has had a footprint in Alaska for 30 years, and its predecessor organizations date back to the 1960s, he said.
“We have a Schools of National Service program and we are talking with UAF becoming a such a school,” Smith said outside Signers Hall Friday afternoon following a meeting with UAF Chancellor Dan White. “We’re really excited with what the University of Alaska Fairbanks is doing with its rural campus extensions and we are thinking about ways we can partner with the programs here.”
Smith noted the work that the AmeriCorps VISTA program in Fairbanks does excellent work, along with elder mentors who work in the education and its Public Defender program.
“It’s a great diversity of members and volunteers we have here in Fairbanks,” Smith said.
The AmeriCorps VISTA program (Volunteers in Service to America), operated under the city of Fairbanks sponsorship, provides a year-round stint with assignments tailored “building capacity in nonprofit organizations and public agencies” in areas that effect poverty. Assignments range from public health and education to climate and access to benefits.
“We’re going to spend some time with some of them and learn from them,” Smith said. “It’s a great way to wrap up what has been an inspiring and eye-opening trip to Alaska.”
AmeriCorp has more than 250,000 volunteers on an annual basis serving in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and other territories. But Smith said after landing in Anchorage on Sunday, he was blown away by the difference compared to Lower 48 states.
“Things are different in Alaska,” Smith said. “In Scammon Bay, you’ll pay $20 for a gallon of milk, the river freezes and you can only get around by snowmobile, and it takes two years to build a house because things keep getting stuck on the barge.”
In one community, he said, applications are done by phone because of the lack of Internet bandwidth.
Smith said the unique challenges AmeriCorps volunteers face are offset by a community’s ability to come together.
“This is a community that is resilient, innovative and steeped in ingenuity, especially if you look at the tribal communities and Alaska Native villages,” White said. “They have the solutions for a lot of things and it’s exciting how AmeriCorps resources can help enable how to help them get things done.”
Smith’s Alaska visits included meetings in Anchorage with Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom and hosting a few roundtables, presented challenge coins to volunteers and spoke with Alaska Native organizations.
In Scammon Bay, his visti included meetings with locally-recruited AmeriCorps members in the RurAL CAP’s AmeriCorps Resilient Alaska Youth.
“RAY addresses rural Alaska’s high rates of youth substance abuse and suicide through the cultivation of resiliency, supportive relationships, and positive cultural identity,” Smith said. “What has been eye-opening is that some villages, someone might already be serving but they just don’t have the resources.”
In Bethel, spoke with tribal leaders and Alaska Native Corporation executives to discuss future service opportunities.
Smith noted his visit also included hearing about workforce challenges and opportunities to address a shortfall in that area.
“We think that AmeriCorps members can really be a solution to that,” Smith said. “As such a large organization, we have so many different programs and a large, diverse toolset for communities to tap into.”
In some tribal villages, he said, someone might be teaching traditional languages, cultural skills such as hunting and fishing.
“They are barely struggling to accomplish that and that’s an AmeriCorp position that we can bring together,” Smith said.
Smith acknowledged that the cost of living can present a barrier to entry, something he said the Biden administration seeks to mitigate.
He noted AmeriCorps has increased its living stipend for members by 40% since Biden was sworn into office in 2021.
“If you serve, we want to make sure you keep a roof over your head and food in your belly,” Smith said.
He said he’s heard about the need for more resources for certifications and training.
“You might make a little when you’re doing your AmeriCorps service, but it does give you the rocket fuel you need to go to incredible places for the rest of your life,” Smith said. “We have been learning and listening and will be better for this trip.”