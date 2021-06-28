The Fairbanks school district is providing free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to 98 people whose personal information was compromised when used computer equipment that wasn’t wiped clean was sold at auction.
The equipment was eventually returned to the school district and analyzed.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said in a prepared statement: “There were 100 impacted individuals, two of whom are deceased; the district did not do an analysis to determine whether the individuals were students, staff, or other. The individuals are being notified and the district is providing one year of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for eligible individuals.”
A lawsuit filed against the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District in connection with the data breach was dismissed in March, court records show.
Reuben Leake, CEO of 1stStrike Asset Management, purchased four computer servers and three data vaults in 2019 at a surplus auction for $27. He discovered there were student records, employee records, teacher records, disciplinary records and other data still saved on some of the equipment, according to a court filing. Leake said during an interview that the servers contained names and Social Security numbers.
The school district accused Leake of trying to extort $100,000, through his attorney Bill Satterberg, in exchange for getting the computer equipment back. Leake and Satterberg maintain the request for $100,000 was a joke and accused the school district of trying to cover up its failure to protect personal data.
School district staff and families were informed of a potential data breach in an email on Oct. 21, 2020, and Leake turned over the equipment to the district to conduct a forensic examination two days later.
Leake’s lawsuit asked the school district to notify anyone whose confidential data was left on the computers and to pay his attorney fees. His request for attorneys fees was not fulfilled, according to court records.
The case was dismissed after a judge found that Leake lacked standing because it wasn’t his personal information that was compromised.
An order signed by Superior Court Judge Brent E. Bennett states that “because no injury to its own interests has been alleged and because there are others more directly affected by defendant’s alleged conduct, plaintiff’s claim for declaratory judgement is dismissed for lack of standing.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.