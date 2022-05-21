An 18-year-old man accused of setting a series of fires in Two Rivers last summer that destroyed homes, businesses and community spaces pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree arson.
Jamison Gallion is charged with four counts of first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and seven counts of criminal mischief in connection with the string of blazes that occurred periodically between May and August 2021.
Gaillion appeared before Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle on Friday and pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree arson in connection with fires that destroyed the home of the Mckee family and Two Rivers Lodge last year. He was not offered a plea deal, and the remaining counts will be tried in court later this year.
“Mr. Covell did request an offer,” said Assistant District Attorney Renner St. John. “The state said it’s not prepared to extend an offer this time, and the defendant wouldn’t be getting any dismissal of the other charges should he plead to a few but not all of the charges.”
Judge Lyle clarified the conditions of a guilty plea of prior to Gaillion’s official change of plea.
“Do you understand that your plea to guilty in count 17 and count 7 may impact your ability to defend against the other charges,” the judge asked, to which Gallion responded that he did.
“I’ve solicited an offer from the prosecution and gotten nothing, so in order to attempt to move the case down the field, we’re prepared to enter guilty pleas to two counts,” said defense attorney Kenneth Covell. “This case is something of an unusual posture.”
Gallion told the judge, “Guilty, your honor,” in response to changing his pleas.
The guilty plea comes just days after the one-year anniversary of the first alleged arson attack at the Pleasant Valley Free Thrift Store last year. Several victims were present for the hearing on Friday.
Gallion was identified as a person of interest in August 2021 after surveillance footage reportedly showed him filling a fuel container at Chena Hot Springs Gas around 11 p.m., approximately an hour before Two Rivers Lodge was set ablaze, according to charging documents. He was arrested Aug. 27 and formally arraigned the following day.
He allegedly admitted to setting seven of the 11 suspicious fires in Two Rivers. He also allegedly admitted to mailing letters to the Pleasant Valley Community Association and said that numerous statements in the letters were designed to taunt both the community and law enforcement, according to the affidavit.
Gallion is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on June 27 for a trial date setting conference for the remaining charges.