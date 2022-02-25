Alaska’s governor and delegation in Congress are pointing to greater natural resource development in Alaska as a long-term solution to Russian aggression in Europe.
A third of Europe’s gas comes from Russia, raising concerns about European resolve to counter the conflict in Ukraine.
“You have got a real dilemma. Because as much as they want to say, ‘No, Putin, you cannot rearrange the global world order here,’ they need to keep their homes warm. They need the gas. They are extraordinarily vulnerable,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said about oil imports from Russia.
Russia also is a supplier of oil to the United states, although the majority of fossil fuel imports are from Canada.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy underscored Thursday that increasing Alaska’s gas and oil supplies will help national security.
“The U.S. must not continue importing record levels of oil from Russia as we have been doing since fall,” Dunleavy said. “This war on democracy may last for some time. We pray for a swift and peaceful resolution for the Ukrainian people.”
The Biden administration has suspended oil and gas leases in the Alaska National Wildlife Reserve (ANWR), and paused federal oil and gas lease sales.
Alaska’s members of Congress say that loosening restrictions on natural resources in Alaska and across the United States could help end dependence on Russian fossil fuels and mineral imports from China.
“Unilaterally getting rid of our ability to produce energy in Alaska or throughout the rest of the country is national security suicide. The country and the world and our allies are depending on it,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the administration’s energy policies are not only impacting security but also hurting the economy. “While I appreciate the President’s efforts to implement sanctions [against Russia], he did not tell the truth when he said he was using ‘every tool at our disposal’ to limit energy price hikes,” Sullivan said.
In a video Sullivan released Thursday, the senator addressed the president, saying: “You need to ensure permitting is going forward, stop the litigation shutting down oil and gas leases on federal lands, and, of course, move forward on ANWR, not shut it down.
Rep. Don Young also referred to Alaska’s natural resources as a key to countering Russian aggression. “America doesn’t back down from dictators, and we won’t start now. Our second-to-none military, vast availability of natural resources, and committed team of international allies must now stand together to face Putin’s aggression with courage and resolve,” Young said.