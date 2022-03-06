U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is leading an effort in Congress for the United States to declare a national energy emergency and ban Russian oil imports, amid a growing call by American political and business leaders to block Russian energy.
Murkowski and Senate Energy and Natural Resources chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have introduced a bill to block all Russian fossil fuel imports to the United States, including crude oil, liquefied gas and coal.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who signed onto the bill, said that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging the U.S. and other western nations to embargo Russian energy. Sullivan was among members of Congress who talked with the Ukraine president Saturday via Zoom.
“President @ZelenskyyUA said stopping the purchase of Russian oil and gas around the world would be one of the most powerful sanctions possible, ‘even more powerful than SWIFT,’” Sullivan said Saturday on social media. SWIFT is a global messaging system that enables bank transactions. Some Russian banks have been banned from the system as part of sanctions imposed on the nation for invading Ukraine.
Russia’s crude oil exports represent 3% of U.S. supplies. U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas have been on a steady rise since at least 2015, with purchases up 25% from January-November 2021 over the same period in 2020.
The European Union relies on Russia for about 40% of its natural gas supplies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has used energy as a weapon,” Murkowski told Politico.com last week, a statement that Manchin underscored when he and Murkowski introduced the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act.
“Energy has become a weapon of war,” Manchin said at the news conference on Thursday to introduce the bill.
Sixteen other senators signed onto the legislation, which states that the Russian energy ban in the United States would continue as long as the national energy emergency was in effect. The bill states: “The aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States; and a national emergency exists with respect to that threat.”
U.S. Rep. Don Young is supporting similar legislation introduced in the House of Representatives.
“America purchases more than 700,000 barrels of oil and other petroleum products each day from Russia,” Young said. “This unfortunate truth means that Vladimir Putin and his cronies are using American families as a piggy bank for an illegal war on Ukraine.”
Young also introduced legislation to seize Russian yachts and commercial ships in U.S. waters, with the vessels auctioned off to provide assistance for the victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Calls to increase domestic energy production and stop Russian imports are getting attention from American political and business leaders, including from some unlikely supporters.
Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, urged the U.S. on Saturday to increase domestic oil and gas production. “Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” Musk said on social media. “Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports,” Musk said on Twitter.
Musk has helped Ukraine keep its internet connection after receiving an appeal from Ukraine’s prime minister following Russia’s invasion of the country. The Ukraine government connected to the SpaceX satellite-based internet network, and Musk sent Starlink terminals into the warzone hours after receiving a request via Twitter for assistance. Starlink is fortifying its cyber defenses, Musk said, after signal jamming of Starlink internet satellites during Russia’s attack.
Other companies that represent some of America’s most popular brands are exiting Russia. They include Ford Motor Co., Harley-Davidson, Boeing and Airbnb. Visa and MasterCard joined the list Saturday, suspending all operations in Russia.
Oil companies also are retreating. ExxonMobil Corp. and Eni of Italy announced they will end gas and oil operations in Russia, along with BP and Shell.
“ExxonMobil and Eni are producers and lease holders in Alaska,” said Kara Moriarty, president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association. “It is too soon to tell if their exit from Russia will mean more investment in Alaska or not, and we always encourage investment here. Alaska has been and continues to be rich in resources.”
Global security and Alaska’s natural gas
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called attention last week to the state’s natural gas reserves in an article published in The Hill. He wrote that Alaska can play a lead role in providing natural gas to the nation and world.
In an article published on March 3, Dunleavy noted that western European countries get 40% of their natural gas supplies from Russia.
Dunleavy said that Alaska has one of the largest natural gas reservoirs on the planet. “Energy security equals national security and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens the world’s energy supply,” Dunleavy wrote.
Alaska is focused on developing the infrastructure for moving its supplies of natural gas. “Alaska LNG [liquefied natural gas] is fully permitted and the state corporation leading development of the project is working with private sector parties to lead and complete the development of its main infrastructure components,” Dunleavy said.
“Putin’s unprovoked aggression in Europe will have broad energy and security repercussions well beyond Ukraine’s borders,” Dunleavy added.
“With Alaska [liquefied natural gas] under development, Alaska is ready to keep the U.S. well-positioned as a reliable provider of strategic clean energy for our allies for the next hundred years.”