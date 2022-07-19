Today is the deadline to register to be in the Kinross Fort Knox Golden Days Grande Parade in downtown Fairbanks on Saturday.
Angie Tallant, Golden Days chairwoman, said the deadline was extended. A mandatory parade safety meeting is today at 6 p.m. at the Noel Wien Public Library, 1215 Cowles St. Golden Days is an annual weeklong celebration of Fairbanks’ founding, culminating in a parade and downtown street fair. It’s organized by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and was established in 1952.
“We’ve been working to slowly bring back all of the normal events of Golden Days,” Tallant said.
After two years at the fairgrounds as a reverse parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a traditional parade is planned at 10 a.m. from the Carlson Center along the Chena River, down Noble Street, ending at the Co-op Market Grocery and Deli.
Almost 60 entrants have signed up so far, said Tallant, past president of the Chamber board of directors.
The celebration of Fairbanks’ gold rush origins kicked off this past Saturday with the slogan “Fortune favors the gold.”
The 75th annual rededication of the Pedro Monument, Mile 16.6 Steese Highway, happened Sunday. The monument is near where Felix Pedro struck gold right around July 22, 1902, setting off a series of events leading to a temporary trading post that would eventually become Fairbanks.
The hunt for a poke, or pouch, of gold started on Monday. It’s a scavenger hunt to find real gold with video clues posted on the Kinross Fort Knox Facebook page.
A new clue will be posted every day. Tallant said the gold is hidden somewhere new every year and is usually found quickly — by Wednesday or so.
“It’s been stashed by the fountain downtown before. It could be anywhere,” Tallant said.
Tickets remain on sale for the annual Rubber Duckie Race, which is Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Wendell Street Bridge. Prizes include up to $10,000 cash and trips on Alaska Airlines and the Alaska Railroad. Tickets cost $5 or $10 and are on sale at various businesses, including Sunrise Bagel and Espresso.
A presentation, “Judge Wickersham and The Founding of Fairbanks,” by Steve Mitchell, manager of the Wickersham House Museum, is being given today at the Chamber’s regular membership luncheon at noon at Wedgewood Resort. Lunch is $35 or $30 for chamber members.
On Friday, the Pioneers of Alaska will host a special tea at 1 p.m. at the civic center at Pioneer Park in honor of 2022 Pioneer Regents Jay Schikora and Amelia Houtchens. Golden Days costumes will be worn by attendees.
The Golden Days parade is billed as the biggest parade in Alaska.
“Rain, shine or smoke, we are doing it,” Tallant said.
So far, parade entrants include numerous local and state political candidates.
“There are quite a few political floats,” Tallant said.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks, Bible Baptist Church, PFLAG Alaska, Midnight Sun Council BSA, Farthest North Girl Scout Council, American Legion Arctic Post 9, American Red Cross of Alaska, KUAC and Eielson Air Force Base are also signed up to be represented in the parade. Comedy duo Jerry Evans and Glen Anderson will perform as master of ceremonies duties for the parade.
Entrants will be judged on their floats, with the winners announced by Evans and Anderson during the parade, Tallant said.
The Golden Days jail, in which people are faux arrested, is run by the Ballek family, according to Tallant, who said the “bail money” goes to charity.
Saturday’s street fair, sponsored by Alaska 529, will include a larger children’s area than past years with arts and crafts tables and bouncy houses.