Four Alaskan mathletes head to the national Mathcounts competition following the state competition.
Mathcounts is a nationwide program for middle school students to get excited about math, the website explains.
State coordinator Clark Milne said, “Mathcounts ends up alerting kids that they’re interested in math.”
Milne has been involved with Mathcounts for 40 years and recently retired as a civil engineer.
Math coaches present students with new ways of thinking about math, Milne explained. “It’s not uncommon to have a student that says, ‘I’ve never thought of it that way,’” he said.
Students end up having fun learning math, and some go on to careers in science, technology, engineering and math, Milne said.
Students in math competitions like Mathcounts are not required to show their work to receive credit for their answers. “We don’t care how you got the answer, as long as you get there it’s acceptable,” Milne said.
22 sixth through eighth grade mathletes represented four chapters of MathCounts on Saturday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. They flew to Fairbanks on Friday from their home cities Juneau, Anchorage, Newhalen, Glenallen, and Kenai.
This is the first in-person state competition since 2019, Milne said. Last year, teams conducted the competition on Zoom between Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Juneau.
First, students competed in a sprint round, which consisted of 30 questions in 40 minutes.
Next, students competed in four target rounds, in which students did two math questions in six minutes.
Finally, the mathletes got into teams and answered 10 questions in 20 minutes.
As the results are being tallied, students participate in a countdown round. Students compete one on one to hit a buzzer and answer a question before the other team. If the student hits the buzzer first and correctly answers the question, they get a point. If they get the answer wrong, their opponent has the remainder of the 45 seconds to answer the question.
“They’re very sharp,” Milne said.
Daniel Degener, an eighth grader at Floyd Dryden Middle School in Juneau, said the state competition was definitely harder than the school competition. The sprint round was the hardest part of the competition because it’s a lot of problems to look through, he said, adding he likes learning how to think about math in a different way.
Jason Peng, of Rivendell Academy, Kevin Zhang, of Romig Middle School, Brooke Peng, of Romig Middle School, and Xiling Tanner, of Kenai Middle School, will compete in the national competition in May in Orlando, Florida. The team is coached by John Bruce, from Romig Middle School. Xiling Tanner was also awarded the first place individual award and won the countdown competition. Romig Middle School won the team competition, with Floyd Dryden Middle School in second place.
Students also visited Ft. Knox, tried out curling at the Fairbanks Curling Club, and mingled with members of the Alaska Society of Professional Engineers over the weekend.
