Rob Grabow's childhood experiences in Alaska play an important role in his film The Year of the Dog.
Grabow attended University Park Elementary for kindergarten before his family moved to Holy Cross, Bethel, and Taketina for his mom's teaching jobs.
They moved back to the Fairbanks area when Grabow was in the third grade. He went to Joy Elementary School for the start of third grade and then moved to North Pole when his mom got a job at North Pole Middle School. Grabow said that he lived at the same house off Badger Road from third grade to his sophomore year of high school. He went to Badger Road Elementary School for the second half of third grade through fifth grade, went to North Pole Middle School, Lighthouse Christian School, and North Pole High School.
"Alaska was literally what I knew until I was 16," he said.
Grabow moved to Port Angeles, WA, spent time in Germany as an exchange student, and finished high school in Livingston, MT.
He went on to study finance at Gonzaga University for his bachelor's and international affairs at Columbia University for his master's. During college, he started a sports apparel company called Intrepid Sportswear. He was later named among Seattle's 40 under 40 for his role as founder.
At age 33, Grabow went back to school to pursue acting. He remembered being in a production of A Christmas Carol at North Pole Middle School. "I could cry on command, but I was terrified of going up in front of people," Grabow said. "I was looking to try and free myself up to explore different parts of myself in service of some message that mattered," he said.
While Grabow was in acting school, his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. He left school and returned to Montana to be with her as she had surgery and radiation.
Grabow went on a mushing trip while in Montana. The man leading the trip was an addict and was struggling to hang on, he said. "He was a really nice guy and he talked about his relationship with his lead dog," Grabow said.
"I had been looking story to explore connection and community and a lot of that was anchored in my childhood in Alaska," Grabow said.
Grabow wrote, directed, and starred in The Year of the Dog, an independent feature about an alcoholic man struggling to maintain sobriety, and a rescue dog.
Grabow sold his condo to finance the film. "I basically sold my condo and lit that money on fire," he said. "It's scary but I didn't feel like I had a choice, I felt like this was important to try."
"Everything in the movie is pulled from my life directly or people I was close to," he said. "Everything in there rooted in something true."
Grabow lived along the Iditarod trail in Taketina as a child where he was surrounded by dog mushing. He also went on mushing trips in North Pole with five-time Iditarod winner Rick Swenson, whose daughter went to school with Grabow.
"The exposure to dog sledding and working dog aspect of the film was pulled out of my childhood," Grabow said. "Those stories seem like they’re fun things to do but at that time in Alaska it was necessary to get around."
The main character in the film, Yupik, is played by a Siberian husky rescue dog named Caleb.
"He was passed between homes because he was too much dog, too energetic, and those attributes are what made him perfect for the film," Grabow said. "It connected with the theme of the film that sometimes things may seem one way on the outside but it’s because you don’t understand it enough."
Caleb's name in the film, Yupik, is a nod to the Yupik and Athabascan villages that Grabow grew up in, he said.
In the film, Grabow's character's mom is in hospice and has one dying wish — to see her son sober. Grabow's mom was diagnosed with endometrial cancer and had a 50% chance of living while Grabow was in his freshman year at North Pole High School. "I remember feeling so scared about losing her and what that could have meant," Grabow said. He said that in the film he explores that fear and how his life might have been different.
"With films that explore addition or suffering, sometimes I think it’s important to have movies that accurately reflect back to things people are experiencing so they feel seen, he said. "The movie has some grit and some rawness in part because people I know who struggled with addiction."
In the film, Grabow's sponsor asks his character if he remembers a man who marched across a slough to catch a one way bus to get a drink. "That was true," Grabow said. Grabow said when he was 12-years-old, a family friend from Holy Cross was staying with them in North Pole. His Mom asked the man to pick dandelions in the garden. "He walked out there, worked for about five seconds, threw the trowel down, and marched across the slough that was up to his chest and caught a bus to Fairbanks to go on a week long bender," Grabow remembered.
Grabow said that while addiction isn't one of his vices, he witnessed and experienced traumatic events as a child that impacted him.
He remembered when he was six-years-old and living in Holy Cross, he was in a sledding accident and broke his femur. It took 16-hours, without pain medication for Grabow, to medevac him to Bethel and then Anchorage. "They didn’t want to anesthetize me when they set the bone, so they had people hold me down and drilled through my leg and I was awake without medication," he said. "It was just the most physically excruciating thing I could possibly imagine." He recovered in the hospital in Anchorage alone for about a month after.
"[The movie] is about addition and recovery but also about how we deal with the subjective experience of suffering, how do we navigate through that and heal through our experiences with suffering," he said. "It tries to make case that sense of community and support is vital for that."
Grabow said he cast himself as the main character because he wanted the story played a particular kind of way and he wanted it to feel very real and raw.
"I don’t believe in acting, I believe that we find a relationship between ourself and our character and highlight that, so I was bringing forward that part of myself that is terrified and knows what it’s like to want to push people away and is deeply suffering alone," Grabow said.
Grabow encourages anyone experiencing something difficult to turn to art. "There’s an opportunity to take any difficult experience and turn it into something artistic and creative," Grabow said. "Those experiences are part of what make us unique, and learning to be vulnerable and to be honest about who we are and how we feel is important."
The film opened on Feb. 24 in 100 theaters and finished ninth in the country the weekend it's open. "It’s the coolest thing that this super low budget indie film told from my experiences in Alaska opened in top 10 opening week," Grabow said.
The Year of the Dog is available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, VooDoo, Xfinity, Dish, and DirectTV.
Learn more or contact Grabow at robertgrabow.com or theyearofthedogmovie.com.