The U.S. Justice Department announced Alaska guidelines for the federal Savannah’s Act, which requires federal law enforcement to create standard guidelines on responding to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans and strengthen data collection on them.
The U.S Attorney’s Office Alaska District office stated in a news release the guidelines are the product of “hundreds of hours of consultation with Alaska Tribes and tribal agencies, federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and victim service providers.”
The bipartisan Savannah’s Act and its companion bill Not Invisible Act were signed into law in October 2020. Both were co-sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Murkowski and Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) and Jon Tester (D-Montana) sent a letter to the Justice Department and Department of the Interior in May pushing for implementation of the laws.
Murkowski on Wednesday labeled the Justice Department’s announcement a “huge milestone” in what she called an epidemic of “missing, murdered and trafficked Indigenous women and girls.”
“This is welcomed news to see these guidelines published to implement the law which will improve coordination among all levels of law enforcement, and empower tribal governments by providing access to federal databases in cases involving missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, wherever they occur,” Murkowski said.
According to Justice Department, Savannah’s Act requires the guidelines to improve communication and coordination among tribal, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in response to situations of missing and murdered Indengious persons.
“Combined with implementation of the Not Invisible Act, which was also signed into law in 2020, we can turn the tide of Native people falling victim to this epidemic,” Murkowski said. “We owe it to all Alaska Natives to implement these bills in a timely manner.”
The legislation also requires collection, reporting and analysis of data, offers resource information for Tribal governments and provides best practices for culturally appropriate victim services and for returning a loved one home.
“Generations of Alaska Natives have experienced violence or mourned a murdered or missing loved one for far too long,” said U.S. Attorney for Alaska S. Lane Tucker. She added her office considers the issue a top priority.
“In Alaska, we are fortunate to have strong working relationships across law enforcement, and these guidelines will help us to further strengthen our partnerships and push ourselves to constantly improve our response to bring answers and justice for the victims and families,” Tucker said.
Those partners include the Tanana Chiefs Conference and its Village Public Safety Officer supervisors, the Fairbanks Police Department and Alaska State Troopers.
Five Alaska Native people are actively missing in the Fairbanks and North Pole area, four of them since 2020 and one since 2018: Lorraine Ginnis, Willis Derendoff, Doren Sanford, Debra Nictune and Frank Mirano.
Savanah’s Act also invites state, local and tribal governments to voluntarily submit guidelines for responding to MMIP cases to the Department of Justice. The guidelines are expected to be published by Oct. 30 on the DOJ’s website.
The law also allows the Justice Department to offer grants to tribal governments, states and units of local government for the purposes of developing and implementing MMIP protocols and training. The department adjusted two programs under the Office on Violence Against Women to make those funds available.
The recent Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022 was part of the $1.5 trillion omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden in March, which provides additional funding, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
