S. Lane Tucker

 U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Alaska

The U.S. Justice Department announced Alaska guidelines for the federal Savannah’s Act, which requires federal law enforcement to create standard guidelines on responding to cases of missing and murdered Native Americans and strengthen data collection on them.

The U.S Attorney’s Office Alaska District office stated in a news release the guidelines are the product of “hundreds of hours of consultation with Alaska Tribes and tribal agencies, federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and victim service providers.”

