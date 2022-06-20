An officer-involved shooting took place in south Fairbanks on Monday morning, law enforcement authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 9:15 a.m. near 23rd Avenue and South Cushman Street, according to a statement from police spokesperson Teal Soden. The shooting involved Alaska State Troopers and the Fairbanks Police Department.
The scene is contained and there is no active threat to the public at this time, police said. Authorities declined to comment on the number of people shot, their current condition, if the shooting was fatal, or how many officers were involved in the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation.
“The Alaska State Troopers Bureau of Investigation will be conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, and additional information will be provided later today,” according to Soden.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.