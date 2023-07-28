The state of Alaska launched a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency as it petitioned to the United States Supreme Court to overturn a federal decision that halted the controversial Pebble Mine project in Bristol Bay.

The EPA used its authority under the Clean Water Act in January and vetoed the large proposed copper and gold mine, along with similar projects within a 309-square-mile of Bristol Bay. The decision drew sharp criticism from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and outraged Pebble Limited Partnership, the project developer.

