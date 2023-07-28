The state of Alaska launched a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency as it petitioned to the United States Supreme Court to overturn a federal decision that halted the controversial Pebble Mine project in Bristol Bay.
The EPA used its authority under the Clean Water Act in January and vetoed the large proposed copper and gold mine, along with similar projects within a 309-square-mile of Bristol Bay. The decision drew sharp criticism from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office and outraged Pebble Limited Partnership, the project developer.
Both the state and developer cited the January decision as illegal federal overreach.
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor’s office filed the 91-page brief on Wednesday arguing that very point.
“Due to its remoteness and lack of infrastructure and development, the only economically productive use for the land is mining,” the brief states. “But by making it impossible for the State to utilize the land’s mineral resources, the EPA has effectively confiscated the land and created a de facto national park contrary to federal prohibition … The EPA’s order strikes at the heart of Alaska’s sovereignty, depriving the State of its power to regulate its lands and waters.”
In a statement on Wednesday, Taylor acknowledged the Herculean task of getting the petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“An original action, where a case is heard directly by the Supreme Court instead of first progressing through the lower courts, is an extraordinary ask, but it’s appropriate given the extraordinary decision being challenged,” Taylor said.
The governor, in a statement, said the state needs to take action and protect development rights in Alaska.
“Our constitution is clear: Alaska is responsible for utilizing, developing, and conserving all of the State’s natural resources for the maximum benefit of its people,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Bureaucrats in Washington D.C. are exercising unbridled and unlawful power to choke off any further discussion on this important decision affecting so many Alaskans.”
The EPA declined to comment on the lawsuit as it is reviewing the brief.
When the EPA made its decision in January, it prevented the Army Corps of Engineers from issuing a 404© permit, or wetlands permit required under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act.
A 404© permit must be secured before a developer can discharge dredged or fill material into U.S. waters. The EPA vetoed the decision, citing that such activities as laid out in a 2020 mine plan would cause “large-scale loss of, and damage to, headwater streams, wetlands, and other aquatic resources that support salmon populations.”
The Bristol Bay area contains one of the most successful salmon producing areas in the state, as well as 100 miles of main or support anadromous fish streams and 2,108 acres of wetlands and other waters.
The January decision wasn’t the first setback for the Pebble Mine project. The EPA under the Obama administration developed a Bristol Bay watershed assessment in 2014 that pushed for a Section 404© ban on projects like Pebble because it would damage the watershed.
Litigation delayed the Obama administration process and suspended by the Trump administration, but re-instated when President Joe Biden took office. However, the Trump administration did reject a major permit for the project in December 2020 because it did not comply with the Clean Waters Act.
The mine has drawn sharp opposition and strong debate for several years as environmental advocates, Alaska Native organizations and seafood and fishing industry advocates rallied against it.
Even Sens. Lisa Murkowksi and Dan Sullivan have opposed the project along concerns of the impact it might have on the region’s salmon. Sullivan, in January, however, stressed that the EPA’s 404© veto was the wrong approach and questioned its legality.
Pebble Limited Partnership’s owner, Vancouver-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Limited, welcomed news of the state’s Supreme Court petition.
“Northern Dynasty strongly, and I mean very strongly, supports all of the arguments set forth by the State and we congratulate the State for bringing these claims directly to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen said in a statement.
Thiessen added the state received the land which includes Pebble in the 1970s from the federal government “for the specific purpose of developing the mineral potential of that land.”
“The EPA veto is the U.S. government reneging on that deal,” Thiessen said.
Opponents of Pebble Mine, however, called the state out on its decision to seek an override of the EPA veto, including the Bristol Bay Native Corporation and United Tribes of Bristol Bay.
Alannah Hurley, executive director of the United Tribes of Bristol Bay, called the decision “a slap in the face of Bristol Bay.”
“Contrary to his false narrative, it was our Tribes, Alaska’s First People, who requested this action because politicians like Governor Dunleavy slammed the door in our face and put the interests of a Canadian Mining company above our rural villages and our world class salmon fishery,” Hurley said.
She added the EPA’s decision was rooted in science and said Dunleavy would fail in his attempt to override the federal decision.
“The Governor is once again ignoring the will of Alaskans and legal process by filing an action directly in the Supreme Court,” Hurley said. “Nevertheless, our Tribes will continue to defend EPA’s Clean Water Act protections for our region.”
Nelli Williams, Trout Unlimited’s Alaska director, also blasted the decision in a statement.
“The governor is ignoring Alaskans and science with this lawsuit,” Williams said. “And even more appalling, he is using public funds to prop up out-of-state mining executives at the expense of Alaska’s salmon and all the people who rely on them. It’s anti-Alaskan.”
Some of Alaska’s commissioners counter that the state’s permitting systems are as robust as the EPA’s and that Pebble would not damage Bristol Bay’s wetlands or salmon areas, including Alaska Department of Fish & Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang.
“Alaska’s Title 16 permitting process is designed to ensure conservation of fish and fish habitat,” Vincent-Lang said. “But these statutory protections were flouted by EPA before Alaska’s expert habitat and fish biologists had the opportunity to weigh in.”
He added that the state’s experts “should be allowed to do their job without having Washington bureaucrats swooping in to prohibit an action before we even received a permit application.”should be allowed to do their job without having Washington bureaucrats swooping in to prohibit an action before we even received a permit application.”
According to the Department of Law, Virginia-based law firm Consovoy McCarthy will represent the state when and if the case goes to the Supreme Court.
There is no timeline on when and if the Supreme Court would consider petition. It remains in recess until October.