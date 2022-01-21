Nine men were charged Wednesday with soliciting a prostitute in connection with a sting operation led by Alaska State Troopers.
On New Year’s Eve, Trooper Sgt. Tony Wegrzyn posed as a woman and placed ads on adult websites offering sex for money, luring most of the “johns” to the Super 8 by Wyndham Fairbanks motel on Airport Way in the following days, according to misdemeanor complaints filed at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
The suspects, including a former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblyman, hail from Fairbanks, North Pole, Fort Wainwright and Northway. They range in age from 24 to 58.
Charged were Joseph Blanchard, 36, of Fairbanks; William Simmons, 58, of Fairbanks; Scott Dayton, 24, of Fairbanks; Colton Joe, 25, of Northway; Jonathan Sims, 32, of Fort Wainwright; Matthew Richards, 25, of North Pole; Joshua Reed, 35, of Fairbanks; Gary Tomaszewski, 55, of Fairbanks; and Adam Qualley, 37, of North Pole.
Soliciting prostitution is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000. Online court records show that the suspects will be summoned to court to face the charge.
The sting operation took place Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, according to criminal complaints signed by Wegrzyn, who posed online as a 22-year-old sex worker.
“The investigation was started with the goal of identifying and contacting men who were soliciting prostitutes and exchanging sex for money,” the complaints read. “In the sex industry, these men are called ‘johns’ and they commonly find the prostitutes online on websites like Skip The Games and AdultLook. These ‘johns’ are the funding source for individuals who traffic women.”
Wegrzyn promised to be “real and always discrete, always on time, and looking my very best.”
“Let me fulfill your fantasies baby,” the trooper’s ad read. “Seductive voice, sexy tight body, private and prompt!”
A phone number was printed in the ad, and the complaint states there were responses from 54 different phone numbers soliciting sex acts from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022.
Blanchard, who served on the Borough Assembly from 2008 to 2011 and was a candidate for the Alaska House of Representatives, was the first to get caught in the sting on Jan. 2, according to court records. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
The trooper negotiated price and terms of the encounter using acronyms for various sex acts via text message. Blanchard agree to pay $250, showed up at the hotel with handcuffs shortly after 8 p.m. and knocked on the door, according to charging documents.
“Upon contact the male was detained,” according to the court complaint. “He admitted to his text messages and he further allowed a cursory search of his cell phone and the bag he brought.”
As with all of the suspects, he was released from the scene.
Shortly after 10 p.m. that same night, Dayton arrived at the motel, texted for a room number and knocked on the door. He was “read Miranda but did not wish to speak with us,” his criminal complaint reads.
The next day, five of the suspects were caught in the sting starting at about 5 p.m. with Tomaszewski, who is accused of negotiating a “QV,” or quick visit, for $100, according to court records. During an interview, Tomaszewski told troopers that he was looking for a massage.
Wegrzyn used the same scenario, posing as a young woman, communicating with the accused johns by text. The suspects would knock on the door and discover authorities on the other side.
Some of the accused men, including Tomaszewski, asked if the person on the other side of the text messages was law enforcement. It’s not clear from court documents how the trooper responded.
Jonathan Sims showed up at the motel about 5:30 p.m., shortly after Tomaszewski, texting the trooper “pulling in now babe.” He also negotiated a quick visit, according to charging documents, agreeing to pay $125. When the trooper opened the door and detained Sims, he “immediately started saying a friend was playing a joke on him,” according to the criminal complaint.
Richards was the next to knock on the door, at about 6 p.m. According to court records, he had negotiated dinner first before sex for $250 but changed his mind and went to the motel. Shortly before 7 p.m., Qualley knocked on the motel room door next followed by Joe at 8:30 p.m.
The next day, Jan. 4, the sting continued with Simmons, but this time the trooper agreed to meet at a dwelling on C Street. Simmons was waiting out front.
“I identified myself as a state trooper, at which time Simmons asked if this was a sting,” Wegrzyn wrote in the trooper report. “I advised it was, and Simmons agreed to speak with me and invited me inside his apartment for the interview. Simmons admitted that he has done this in the past, but the girls oftentimes did not meet his expectations. He indicated he is older and dating was not an option so he reached out to girls advertising on the common escort services websites.”
Reed’s encounter with the trooper unfolded the next afternoon.
According to a criminal complaint, Wegrzyn was waiting for Reed in a trooper vehicle with another trooper sitting in the motel lobby watching the front area. After Reed arrived, Wegrzyn conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot and “I advised him that I was the person he was texting with, not the prostitute he was here to meet.”
Reed denied that he was meeting a prostitute and said he was waiting for his girlfriend. Wegrzyn then called Reed’s phone from the phone he was using while posing as the sex worker.
“I immediately noticed that the cell phone on the front passenger seat began to ring and was displaying my phone number,” the trooper wrote in a criminal complaint. “Reed continued to deny that he was texting me.”