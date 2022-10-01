Alaskans viewed the late U.S. Rep. Don Young as a larger-than-life figure while he served Alaska in Congress for 49 years.
Alaska’s U.S. senators see it as a fitting tribute to rename an active Aleutian Island volcano after Young, who died in March from natural causes. The pair introduced a bill in the Senate, identifying the volcano currently known as Mount Cerberus.
“Don Young moved mountains for Alaska, it’s only fitting we name one after him — even if it is a bit unpredictable,” Murkowski said in the joint news release. “Through this legislation, my goal is that we not only pay tribute to a great man who did so much for our state, but that it ensures that what he has done for Alaskans is not forgotten.”
Sullivan noted that Young “left an indelible mark on the state he loved so much through his decades of service in Congress.” Renaming a landmark will be a way to ensure people remember his legacy.
“Having fought so hard for countless federal investments, projects and economic opportunities for Alaskans, it is a fitting tribute for some of these projects and lands to bear his name,” Sullivan said. “Future generations will be reminded of this larger-than-life Alaskan, a true man of the people, who was ceaselessly invested in improving the livelihoods of Alaskans.”
The bill also proposes renaming the Fairbanks federal office building as the Don Young Federal Office Building and the Job Corps Center located in Palmer as the Don Young Alaska Job Corps Center.
