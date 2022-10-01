Sen. Murkowski and Rep. Young

Sen. Lisa Murkowski shared this photo on social media of her sitting with Rep. Don Young. Murkowski and Sen. Sullivan spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday about Young’s accomplishments and their work as a “small but mighty team” representing Alaska.

Alaskans viewed the late U.S. Rep. Don Young as a larger-than-life figure while he served Alaska in Congress for 49 years.

Alaska’s U.S. senators see it as a fitting tribute to rename an active Aleutian Island volcano after Young, who died in March from natural causes. The pair introduced a bill in the Senate, identifying the volcano currently known as Mount Cerberus.

