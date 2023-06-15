Labor disputes between dock workers and their employers along the West Coast have caused minor shipping delays for Alaska.
Port of Alaska spokesperson Jim Jager said container ships arriving in Alaska are late only by a matter of hours.
“Instead of buying their salad on Tuesday, people may have to wait till Wednesday,” Jager said.
Maritime shipping company Matson has experienced delays of under 24 hours and no change in the volume of goods being shipped to Alaska, Dylan Faber, Matson community and government affairs manager, said.
The delays are comparable to those caused by winter weather.
A manager at the West Fairbanks Fred Meyer said the grocery store has not experienced any shortages as of Wednesday.
Dock workers along the West Coast have been negotiating since May 2022 for improved benefits and pay, according to a letter sent from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to President Biden. Biden’s acting Labor Secretary Julie Su has been in California in recent days in order to broker a deal between the two parties.
Bloomberg news reported that over the weekend, the Port of Seattle shut its cargo operations, adding to sporadic disruptions that have plagued West Coast ports
The Pacific Maritime Association, which represents ocean carriers and terminal operators, blamed “coordinated and disruptive work actions” for the halt, saying in a statement Saturday that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union refused to dispatch any longshore workers to container terminals during the first shift of the day, Bloomberg said.
The ILWU, which represents 22,000 dockworkers up and down the West Coast in contract negotiations that began in May 2022, disputed the PMA’s statement, saying that it remains committed to reaching a “fair and equitable” contract. The previous contract expired in July 2022.
“Despite what you are hearing from PMA, West Coast ports are open as we continue to work under our expired collective bargaining agreement,” ILWU President Willie Adams said.
Contact Carter DeJong at cdejong@newsminer.com.