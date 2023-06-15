Port of Seattle

Longshoremen work below container gantry cranes at the Port of Seattle’s container yard at Terminal 18. The Space Needle can be seen behind.

Erika Schultz

/Seattle Times/TNS

 Erika Schultz/Seattle Times/TNS

Labor disputes between dock workers and their employers along the West Coast have caused minor shipping delays for Alaska.

Port of Alaska spokesperson Jim Jager said container ships arriving in Alaska are late only by a matter of hours.

Contact Carter DeJong at cdejong@newsminer.com.