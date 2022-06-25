Alaska’s top lawyers are reviewing a majority ruling made Tuesday by the U.S. Supreme Court showing support for private religious schools.
The case, Carson v. Makin, reached the Supreme Court from Maine, which provides a public subsidy to privately run charter schools in towns that otherwise lack a high school. Students can enroll in that school, and Maine will cover the tuition cost.
But the New England state has not extended the subsidy program to private religious schools on grounds that it might be unconstitutional and clash with the ban on “establishment of religion.”
The high court’s 6-3 decision on Tuesday turned the exemption on its ear, stating that families of children who attend private religious schools have the same rights to tuition if the state provides it to secular private schools. The ruling was carried by the high court’s conservative bloc, five of whom attended private Catholic schools; only Justice Samuel Alito Jr. attended public school in New Jersey.
How this affects Alaska depends on a final review by the Department of Law, said Deputy Attorney General Cori Mills.
“The question on Alaskans’ minds is what does this mean for our own state constitution’s prohibition on spending public funds on a private education?” Mills said in a Tuesday news release. “Initially, what we know is that the specific facts of this case are not directly on point for Alaska.”
Alaska’s constitution, Mills said, clearly distinguishes between a “private” and “public” education and doesn’t go into finer detail about religion.
According to the Department of Law, Article VII, section 1 of Alaska’s constitution “provides that public funds shall not be used ‘for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.’”
“However, the details matter, and we will need to fully review and evaluate the opinion to determine what, if any, impact it has,” Mills said.
Alaska, by statute, does provide an annual allotment similar to public homeschool programs for families whose children are enrolled in a correspondence course.
The allotment can be used “to purchase nonsectarian services and materials from a public, private or religious organization,” provided certain criteria are met, according to the Department of Law.
Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s Building Educational Success Together (BEST) Homeschool program is one such program.
According to BEST’s frequently asked questions, students can dual enroll in BEST and private school and be eligible for an allotment based on the number of enrolled courses in a student’s Individual Learning Plan. However, allotments aren’t provided up front to parents and guardians; forms and related material must be submitted for reimbursement.
Such conditions are subject to both district approval and oversight and also depend on whether the private school participates in the program.
“We know that Alaska’s public correspondence school program has been in the news recently, but that is a separate issue from the broader potential impacts of this Supreme Court case, which is focused on the religious versus non-religious distinction,” Mills said.
Mills added the department is reviewing the administration of the State’s correspondence school program on a broader scale beyond the Supreme Court case.