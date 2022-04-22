U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka and Bryce Ward, mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, were the featured guests at an 8 a.m. breakfast Friday that kicked off the Alaska Republican Party convention in Fairbanks.
Although the convention officially started Thursday, there was no formal schedule as hundreds of attendees checked in for the sold-out event.
Red, white and blue ribbons and memorabilia adorned the hotel as attendees got down to business with a general session that included remarks by Senate President Peter Micchiche and House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton. Frank Tomaszewski, assembly member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, offered the invocation.
Among the scheduled guest speakers are Gov. Mike Dunleavy, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
Convention organizers expressed surprise Thursday at the number of attendees, now anticipated to be 350 to 400, for the annual event that ends Saturday afternoon.
The state party’s annual convention historically has been full in years where there is a presidential election. Not so this time as there is both state and national interest in specific Alaska elections and candidates.
The U.S. Senate race has become controversial since Donald Trump vowed to defeat incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, who has served in office for 20 years.
The Alaska Republican Party has endorsed Tshibaka, a newcomer to politics, for Murkowski's vote to impeach Trump over the January 2021 riots in the U.S. Capitol. The state party censured Murkowski, who is noticeably absent from the convention.
The late U.S. Rep. Don Young also will be memorialized at the convention. Young, who served since 1973, died on Aug. 18 at the age off 88.
Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is now up for grabs in 2022. The convention will host a panel of give Republican congressional candidates who are vying to complete Young’s term.
There is a scramble by 48 candidates who have filed to fill Young’s seat. But the state party has limited the Saturday morning panel discussion to five Republican candidates.
They include former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who became a political celebrity after she ran as John McCain's running mate in the presidential race. Palin's candidacy for U.S. Congress marks an unexpected return by the former governor to Alaska politics.
Nick Begich III, a software developer whose grandfather previously held the House seat, will be among the guest candidates for the panel discussion, as will former Sen. John Coghill of Fairbanks; Sen. Josh Revak of Anchorage, who has been endorsed by Young’s widow; and Tara Sweeney, an Alaska Native businesswoman who served as assistant secretary in the Department of Interior.
The state party convention is a prime spot for Republican candidates to campaign, with tables set up around the hotel. But the business of the Alaska Republican Party Convention is to adopt policies and positions on various issues and on the candidates running in 2022.
Begich said on social media Friday that he was honored to “receive the endorsement of the Alaska Republican Party,” which has just voted to back his candidacy.
The governor’s race also is getting an early look as incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy will face former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, who quit a close race for re-election in 2018. Dunleavy will address the convention at a noon luncheon on Saturday.