Individuals can make unlimited contributions to local and state political campaigns in Alaska, according to the state regulator overseeing campaign finance rules.
The Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC) has voted not to renew certain campaign contribution limits for state and local election campaigns.
Contribution limits of $1,000 per year remain in effect for groups that are not political parties, APOC said. The limit applies to donations by groups to candidates and political parties. Limits also continue on amounts that political parties can make to the candidates.
APOC urged the Alaska Legislature to consider measures for reforming donations from individuals. In its written decision, the commission “implores” the Alaska Legislature to revisit contribution limits.
“It is troubling that APOC was unable to keep in place interim campaign contribution limits while we in the Legislature work on establishing in statute new legal limits,” Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks) said Friday.
Kawasaki is among several lawmakers to introduce bills for setting legal limits on campaign contributions in Alaska.
Noting that his proposed limits are the lowest among the bills under consideration, Kawasaki said that “having contribution limits in place is integral to ensuring that our elected officials are elected by their voters, not chosen by their donors.”
Kawasaki’s bill would set individual donation limits at $700 per year for candidates and $5,000 for political parties in Alaska. Groups that are not political parties could give up to $1,400 per year to a candidate or political party.
“I am working with the other legislators who have introduced campaign contribution limit bills to get new legal limits in place,” Kawasaki said.
Kawasaki had said in an earlier interview with the News-Miner that contribution limits keep candidates focused on the issues rather than on fundraising to stay competitive.
The APOC review of campaign contribution limits was based on a request from Anchorage resident Paula DeLairarro for clarification on how much she could give to campaigns. In the request, DeLairro said, “I would like to determine if I may give an unlimited amount to candidates or groups in the future. If I may not contribute an unlimited amount, how much may I contribute to a candidate or group in the future?”
On Friday, DeLairro expressed disappointment in the commission's ruling. DeLairro said that the issue for her is about free speech and the influence of wealthy donors.
"By removing contribution limits for candidate campaigns, the 'free speech' of wealthy donors is worth significantly more than that of small dollar donors," DeLairro said in an email to the News-Miner.
"If wealthy donors can now give hundreds of thousands of dollars directly to a candidate, a donor who might normally give $25 may think 'why bother?' This potential chasm may lead to a lack of voter engagement on the part of small dollar donors."
The APOC staff had issued a recommendation that contribution limits established in 2003 should be revived but with adjustments for inflation. That would have brought limits to $1,500 for individual donors.
The commission voted on the staff recommendations, which failed to pass. APOC’s decision may be appealed in court.
At issue in the ruling was an appeals court decision in 2021 that struck down certain campaign contribution limits as unconstitutional. In APOC's advisory opinion decision, the commission suggested that there were legal concerns over its authority to impose new limits after last year’s appeals court decision.